Peter Yarrow, of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, dies at age 89

Folk singer Peter Yarrow, known for writing "Puff the Magic Dragon" and being part of the 1960s trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away on Tuesday, as stated by a family representative.

January 7, 2025

