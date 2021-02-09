Transcript for Biden talks Hurricane Ida

I spoke governor hopeful New York from Hartford. My plan to speak with governor wolf Pennsylvania after last night's devastating storm floods from hurricane Ida. The fifth largest church caved in our history. Record rain fell on these states in New York recorded more rain yesterday. The first day of September. And usually she's the entire month of September. We saw more than three inches of rain per hour it's all in Central Park. United States. National Weather Service. Issued a flood emergency in Manhattan. Brooklyn queens the Bronx Staten Island and parts long I'll us. This is the first time such a warning has ever been issued for the city. People were trapped in some ways. Of heroic. Men and women. New York fire department rescued all the room they were trapped. We're seeing the same story of devastation terrorism across New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well for now. Eleven people in new York and managers who died because of the storm. And want to express my heartfelt thanks to all of first responders. And everyone is working through night and well into the morning save life power. And there's a lot of damage. I made clear the governors that my team and federal emergency manager Steve FEMA. Is on the ground and ready right all the assistance is need. In fact our FEMA director and administrator. If you need an Indiana acres well. Will and grew as the chief federal response officer. After super storm sandy 2012. She knows what to do. Last night and it's request and California governor Newsom. I approve new merged the declaration for California. For. For the caliber fire which is turning aggressively. Toward Lake Tahoe basin and into Nevada. It's also one of the few fires than it's ever burned from one side of Sierra Nevada mountain range to the other. So far it's burned more than 200000. Acres. Tens of thousands of people have been had to evacuate their homes. The fires threaten leading up close to 35000. Instruction. And more than 4400. Firefighters. From the state and mart federal team are working to contain suppress this raging wildfire. The Department of Defense. Has trained and is deploying additional firefighters to support ongoing firefighting efforts to California. This disaster declaration. We'll help with evacuation. Including sheltering and feeding for those who have been displaced. Want you to know. I've seen these five cars up close. Their courage is stout. And there are some of the bravest people I've ever no no Lott. My heart goes out the Mike thanks as none of fun intact with. Not a lot of provided nothing in our efforts to help millions of Americans bounce out recover and rebuild from her can I had. We've been monitoring hurt this hurricane closely and the devastation in its cost to date six deaths. About a million homes without power in Louisiana and Mississippi. While living catastrophic flooding wasn't as severe as well as during Hurricane Katrina sixteen years ago. I was so powerful that it caused the Mississippi River literally to change direction. Flown changed the flow temporary. The good news. Reserves through those significant multi billion dollar federal investment levee system around metro New Orleans is hell. It was strong work. For too many people too many areas are still unprotected. And saw storm surge and flooding that was Dennis. We've seen reports of winds up to 170. Miles per hour. It's not been confirmed yet by FEMA but 170. Miles an hour. Cause seem unimaginable damage. With debris and downed power lines making roads impassable. And slow in response efforts to save folks and property. No people continue to shelter in place. Tomorrow. I'll be traveling in Louisiana and meet with governor John Bell leverage as well as the parish presidents and mayors. And local officials represented defectors. Come on her Evers encouraged me to come and assured me that my visit will not disrupt. Recovery efforts on the ground that's what I wanted to be sure. My message to everyone affected. Is for all in this together. The nation is here to help. That's the message Evan making clear to the mayors governors. Energy and utility meters in the region who mark administration has been working closely with over the past few days. We're hearing the governor's in the year period. Even before right and made landfall our nation emergency declarations. From Louisiana and Mississippi. Help us respond quickly. FEMA prepositioned more than four point three million meals. More than three million liters of water and other critical resources in the region before it hit. We deplored were redeployed more than 250 generators hammer working and getting more into the air a special area hospitals in desperate need of the Department of Health and Human Services. Deployed 250 Betty 88250. Bed. Federal medical shelter in New Orleans. And five medical assistance teams available throughout the state. Says arcade hit. Born 6000 members of the National Guard. Have been activated Louisiana Mississippi Alabama and Texas and other states to support search and rescue and recovery efforts. For those who have lost their home. States have been working with the red American Red Cross opened almost fifty shelters across the Gulf Coast. We know that there's much to be done this response on our part. We need to get power shall we need to get more food fuel water deployed. I'd get hourly updates from the progress being flown there the night. And we'll be working around the clock until the critical needs of the region are fully met we will meet. It is we tackle the core elements of disasters it's are also deploying new tools to help speed history cup. Things that have not been used very much in prior hurricane response. Work you have private companies that own and operate the lifeline infrastructure. Like electricity communications. Reviews the latest technology to accelerate restoration of power. And cell phone service is beginning to get back up a long way to go. For example. To minimize the amount of time will take to get the power back to everyone. I've directed the federal aviation commission the FAA to authorize the use of surveillance drones. To assist I his damage to assess his damage to energy infrastructure. All insuring those flights to not disrupt aerial search and rescue which. Likewise I've asked the Pentagon. The department of homeland security Department of Energy to immediately make available any satellite imagery that can help. Provided assessing the extent of the damage. Drones and satellites can make the work faster might give you places that are most desperately in need. They cannot notify were the lines are down map the damage. Helped get the transmission lines back up and running and all parish. The people hard working people. Who are complicated and dangerous work. For more than 25000. Law. And clearest crew from 32 states and the district who called. Operation restore power. And Alabama. To died on the job. This is complicated really dangerous work. We're moving as fast as humanly possible can. Is important to know. In the region hit by. Is a key center of our nation's oil production and refining if church. That's why are not waiting to assess the full impact of the storms are now have on oral production. And refineries. Remove an already quickly. To increase the availability of gas. And EC the pressure on gas prices around the country. I've directed the secretary of energy Jennifer grand home. To use all of the tools at her disposal including using the strategic petroleum reserve to keep gas flowing to the pope's. In order to get critical supplies to the region to beat the pandemic I directed the Department of Transportation. To renew an energy declaration to provide flexibility. I'm how many hours. A truck driver to drop. Most people don't know there's limitation and number Broward and beyond the road. The Transportation Department is brought me net emergency declaration include transportation. Of gasoline and other types of fuel as well in addition. To medical supplies and food. In addition. The Environmental Protection Agency served for has approved emergency waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi. Though expand the supply of gasoline that can be sold in those states and increased availability. At such a critical time. These actions should help reduce the risk of gas shortages and price increases as a result lurk. We're also know a lot of people lost cell phone service. Because their particular carriage tower went. Or got down. Few days ago I asked the Federal Communications Commission FCC. And my White House team to work with the cellphone companies. To allow customers to use Roby servers so. That means that folks in the area should be able to get a signal no matter what carrier went if there when carriers down. They can roam and use another carrier they're not part. Not signed up. The sake of the sons and daughters moms and dads while trying to reach him. The feeling of fear I may be something happen. Just because they can't cell phones work. Taken millions of people reaching out for help. This is important. Whose critical. Not. Lot of private companies Republicans during their part. Today I'm calling non insurance companies. Not to evade their responsibility. Keep the priorities they may divert customers from the promises. Help some folks who are hurt me here's the deal. FEMA is providing critical need assistance for example. To help the hotel bill erect up because she couldn't stay in your home during hurricane. The department of housing and urban affairs is also offering assistance to families in impact hitters are right now. We're hear reports of some insurance companies. May deny coverage. For additional living assistance expenses. Unless the homeowner. Was under a mandatory. Evacuation. So people paid her church previews. They're supposed to get payments from their insurance companies for relocation. But insurance companies. In the space of the strongest storms since 1850s. Still don't know. We're not gonna pay me what we owe you because the fact it is parishes in Louisiana. Like New Orleans and saint shots issued a voluntary evacuation order first. And may not have even had enough time to make a mandatory. One as the storm moved in so fast. Other parish voluntary evacuation orders suggested. That residents could try to protect himself by sheltering in place against a ferocious winds. We can all understand why folks felt safest leaving their homes and going elsewhere. How to the path the devastating storm. No one no one fled this killer storm because there are looking for vacation. A road trip dribble stand hotel. They left their homes because they felt it was flee or risked death. There's nothing voluntary about that. So I'm calling on the private insurance companies right now. At this critical moment. Don't hide behind the fine print a technicality do your job keep your commitments to your community said you ensure. Do the right thing. And pay your policyholders what you owe them to cover the cost of temporary housing and mists of natural disaster. Help those in need. That's all of Steve. That's who we're trying to do. FEMA has pushed out 77. Million dollars. To the people of Louisiana school for individuals. My message to people the Gulf Coast. Two minute visit tomorrow. We are here for you. And we're making sure. The response and recovery is equitable. Some of those hit hardest get the resources they need and I'm not left behind. Where the year homeowner or renter a parent a small business owner no matter who you are. If you live in the affected area. Please visit disaster assistance dot go on line bit disaster assistance dot go. To find help now. That's disaster assistance dot go up. Or call. One. 80621. Female FEM. And 81800. 621. FEMA FEM today. It's 1806213362. Whose help he can qualify for right away. I've talked to I've test our senior advisor sir Cedric Richmond. No morals member and former. Congressman from Louisiana's second district for ten years to leave this relief effort. He knows the area. He knows the people. He knows how to get things done he knows they get finger among local state and federal level are all working together alongside the private sector. The people of Louisiana Mississippi are resilient. And resourceful. Crews stand with you for as long as it takes to recover and allow you to rebuild. Into their country. The past few days of her canine. In the wild fires in the west and the unprecedented flash floods in new York New Jersey. He's yet another reminder. To these extreme storms. From the crime a crisis crisis are here. We need to do will be much better prepared. We need to act. When congress returns this month. Ritter pressed further action on my build back better plan. As can make historic investments in electrical infrastructure. Modernizing our roads bridges our water systems. Sure. And drainage systems. Electric grids in transmission lines and make them more resilient. To the super storms and wildfires. And slugs that are going to happen with the increasing frequency and ferocity. We're reminded that this is an about politics. Hurricane united didn't care if you were a Democrat or Republican. Roar herb. Its destruction it is everywhere. It's a matter of life and death and we're all in this together. Some one of the great challenge of our time. I'm confident. We'll meeting. With the United States America. Couldn't simply nothing you've heard recent could find nothing beyond our capacity we work together. So for all those are still in harm's way of all those struggling to deal with the aftermath of these storms and fires. Cigar blush. Keep the faith. Every working day and night to look out for their fellow Americans is what this is. Really it's just a thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.