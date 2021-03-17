Biden tells migrants not to travel to border amid growing crisis

More
President Joe Biden spoke in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
5:19 | 03/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden tells migrants not to travel to border amid growing crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:19","description":"President Joe Biden spoke in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76501532","title":"Biden tells migrants not to travel to border amid growing crisis","url":"/Politics/video/biden-tells-migrants-travel-border-amid-growing-crisis-76501532"}