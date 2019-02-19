Biden: 'It's time to restore America's soul'

More
"Most Americans think our house is out of order," the former vice president said at an event in Philadelphia.
2:18 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden: 'It's time to restore America's soul'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61173246,"title":"Biden: 'It's time to restore America's soul'","duration":"2:18","description":"\"Most Americans think our house is out of order,\" the former vice president said at an event in Philadelphia. ","url":"/Politics/video/biden-time-restore-americas-soul-61173246","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.