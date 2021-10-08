-
Now Playing: Senate passes $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Bipartisan infrastructure deal heads to the House after passing Senate
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise gets 2nd vaccine dose, urges Louisianans to get their shots
-
Now Playing: Why has Biden's approval rating fallen? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for answers amid condo building wreckage
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about freezing your eggs
-
Now Playing: Teen bonded with President Biden over speech impediment
-
Now Playing: California battling new phase of COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Pentagon to require vaccines for all service members
-
Now Playing: The latest on COVID-19 vaccine trials for kids under 12
-
Now Playing: Unvaccinated COVID patient: ‘I couldn’t breathe’
-
Now Playing: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve vaccines for kids
-
Now Playing: AAP urges FDA to authorize vaccines for children as mask mandate battles rage
-
Now Playing: Residents ordered to evacuate from 8-story condo
-
Now Playing: 1 family's search for meaning 2 decades after Sept. 11
-
Now Playing: IRS warns parents of child tax credit scams
-
Now Playing: Tropical system strengthening in Gulf