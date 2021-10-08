Transcript for Biden touts ‘once in a generation' investment in infrastructure as deal passes Senate

Big news is the senate passing that massive bipartisan one point two trillion dollar infrastructure. Bill let's bring in congressional reporter Trish turner and ABC news political director Rick Klein for more on this rake Biden calling for this bipartisan bill they hit his desk as soon as possible but. Blows his already said that she doesn't intend to bring it up for a vote until senate Democrats also passed the 3.5 trillion dollar budget so. Second take weeks even months had to go to resolve that. They care this is a victory lap from the president but of course the release is not finished cannot file long shot. There's a lot of work that has to be done to keep the coalitions together to make sure there that much larger bill. Also passes in the house that is the Red Line that progressives and speaker Pelosi have drawn they're not gonna even take up this bill unless they get the other one this is president Biden those same the process works the system works a lot of confidence from him. That things can work and in fact he's using. Some of the the the doomsday eat up predictions about the demise of this bill now does benefit basically a big told yourself. And yah he's been right more than he's been wrong but there's a long way for Democrats ago I even leaving aside the political peril they could put themselves in. Are they know at this moment that getting this done in the senate is a big deal but the obstacles are still going to be over in the house. Answers the president just told a country all the good things that this bill will do but the Congressional Budget Office says. It will also add 256 billion dollars to the deficit where's this money coming from. Rates so this is a really big deal for Republicans who ended up voting against those spell so they went after they wrote it really. You know may get a lot of work the negotiators in trying to find some financing options and end in a number than just either invade tell it. If you have core infrastructure these are fixed assets that in the long run you'll kind of gets Thompson pay back. There's a private investment option and non in this dole that sinks some private money into public infrastructure. So that's just things that V nonpartisan. Sort of in a score keeper is that you know develop these analyses about the price tag in or they just can't look at things like that they touched a couple over you know. A guard rails along the way me you know they red lines for Republicans. They just couldn't be thought the IRS to go after tax enforcement team to people who do not pay their taxes. And so in the have a number of but kind of arcane ways of developing money in other developing financing installed pay for the bill. But ultimately you know it it does it doesn't raise taxes that was the key red line for Republicans and it does not raised you heard president Brighton say it doesn't raise taxes on anyone making less than 400000 dollars and it doesn't raise user fees gas taxes. Electric vehicle use miles traveled and electric vehicles there were so many land mines that the negotiators had to avoid. But in the end they did come out with a pretty big Ding to the deficit. And that's going to be you know I think it'll just mean that there is a Republican support in the house but I don't think they ever expected that I direct. And Rick in the end this is also still tied to that 3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution that has zero Republican support so. How much is this really a win for bipartisanship. Well for president Biden almost sank the whole deal when he linked the two packages explicitly. They article linked in the minds of many house progressives and the fact that we won't even have a vote in the house and soul that bigger package that is on the move tells he's happy where where things stand. But I look I think the achievement of the day getting nineteen senate Republicans to join with all the Democrats. I think Biden's right insane and a lot of people but that was possible. To get even senator Mitch McConnell to get us senators from places like Nebraska and Mississippi and Idaho and Alaska all on board voting with the Democrats that's it that's a big deal in today's Washington and Biden was largely right about that now the process is messy. And and they're making a mistake I think in thinking that they're already in the end zone. But this is of this is of major step along the way and I think Biden is is right to be able to champion this and sit. Try to use this even as a bigger argument to say look this is an example to the American people that were listening. As an administration and that democracy can still work. Interest as a you've pointed out the senate parliamentarian could decide that some of the items in that budget resolution are against the rules so what could be dropped. I think the biggest thing that we all have our eye on as immigration policy. In the so you know for every when he doesn't know this crazy policy appear that way to budget works. You know there is a rule keeper you referred to her of the senate parliamentarian. And so under the budget rules that just says any sort of policy that comes along under the protections. It and that are afforded a budget bill. On that'll allow the Democrats still ultimately pass it with 51 votes all on their own without any Republican support. They have to have a real. And substantial. Impact on net and the federal budget. And so you know basically there is the argument is in bad to you know at providing a pathway to citizenship for. Injuring burns four of farmworkers that the policy without potentially a significant budget impact of words you know the Democrats are arguing already that these Nino that people that we will legalize on Theroux new policy would bring in a number you know. Tax revenue though it and isn't mr. jobs created a slow have a significant impact on the budget. But that will be that you know foremost in their minds of what might be challenged. I'm by Republicans as a budget moves to the floor later this year for shore. So Rick how do you see this all playing out with now at least two pieces of legislation tied together. Yet it is quite a dance that has to happen right now and I think. You you saw senator Schumer just moments after announcing the vote no celebrating that it has now we're gonna move to that other track. It is going to be quite a feat to try to balance the competing interest in the senate to keep that reconciliation bill on track. And then make the case back to progresses of the house that this all us work that now. There's a lot of skepticism among some Democrats I've talked to as to whether. Progressives are Nancy Pelosi would actually stand in the way of this spill if there's a hiccup with the other piece of it this is such a big deal in such a big. Kind of defining moment for the Democratic Party would you risk all of that. In seeing in in Indian threatening that you're gonna sink get. But the flat though the bottom line is what it is and it they're not going to be satisfied unless they get more it's a boring told it's part of the negotiations right now. I think the betting line would probably say that Democrats of got a decent shot at getting both of these things but. He also also at the C a decent shot at getting none of those things at having a complete and otter wiped out. Even after the celebration today and that the major achievement of key 69 votes in the senate. One more question Trish who don't mind different topic the president the NAACP just released this statement. Saying that the quote the White House must prioritize voting rights legislation with the same level up urgency and commitment as the bipartisan. Infrastructure bill said Tricia where does the battle over voting rights stand at this point Fauria. Anti AM this is a really difficult one in the senate so essentially when you look at the calendar there's almost no time left before they leave for the August recess just days you know from leaving and a lot of their time and energy and spend spend. On these on this to track. You know infrastructure related. Legislation and and there's just no time. Of course that the bigger reality here in the senate has the votes haven't changed he needs sixty votes to pass anything difficult like voting rights legislation and and to what we might see before the senators leave in fact there's that meeting going on downstairs right now. With a number of Democrats that are key to this issue. They're trying to figure out maybe there's a new piece of legislation. They could ask I'm all 100 senators before they head out for the August recess hey. Can we pass this bill. By unanimous consent and there will be a Republican objection to cure a that's building on the argument for the moderates like senator Joseph Manchin and Democrat of West Virginia cure Stinson an Democrat of Arizona. Building on that argument to do away with the filibuster that's what the N double ACP wants other activist groups like those they want to change the rules in the senate. But I can tell you having talked to senators mansion in cinema and a number of other centrist it's not just them. They don't want to change the rules in the senate there might be an argument that they might ultimately make. And effectively to Haiti let's just make one exception for voting rights they're making it such a major issue. For the Democrats or they're putting so much pressure the outside groups are on mansion on cinema on others that may be there could be a carve out in the senate filibuster rules. But we're still a long way from that. So you know the NAACP the exact sisters they know about but they want to see repeated votes where they're chipping away and then also on Enid this'll become. An issue that they kick over into the mid terms as well. Trish turner Eric Klein thanks guys.

