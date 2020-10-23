Biden and Trump speak on climate change, fracking

“The fastest-growing industry in America is solar energy and wind. He thinks wind causes cancer, windmills,” Joe Biden said, referring to President Donald Trump.
11:48 | 10/23/20

Biden and Trump speak on climate change, fracking

