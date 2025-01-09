Hollywood paralyzed by California wildfires, celebrities forced to evacuate

Actor Steve Guttenberg, who moved abandoned cars to help firefighters, described the deadly conditions created by the blaze. Several celebrities lost their homes to the flames.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live