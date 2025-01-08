Doctor discusses how hospitals are responding to devastating wildfires

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to Dr. Peggy Tseng about treating additional patients, amid what is already the busiest time of the year for hospitals, due to six wildfires in the County of Los Angeles.

January 8, 2025

