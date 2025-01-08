By the Numbers: Most expensive disasters in the US

A look at the numbers behind the most devastating and costly disasters in the U.S., amid the catastrophic fires in Southern California.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live