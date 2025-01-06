The big story: Congress certifies Donald Trump's election win
Plus, Biden's move to permanently block offshore oil drilling sparks Trump's ire. Also a recap of Sunday's Golden Globes.
January 6, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Pres. Biden, first lady Jill Biden attend prayer service for victims of New Orleans attack
- Live
Former President Carter lies in repose at the Carter Center in Atlanta
- Live
Snowfall on Philadelphia International Airport amid flight cancellations
- Live
Highway traffic amid snowfall in Maryland
- Live
Tracking winter storm moving through the East Coast with ice, snow and bitter cold wind chills all the way to the Gulf Coast
Top Stories
Top Stories
4 years after Jan. 6 insurrection, Kamala Harris certifies Trump's election winJan 06, 2025
Biden to visit New Orleans, attend prayer service after deadly New Year's attackJan 06, 2025
Justin Trudeau says he'll resign as prime minister of CanadaJan 06, 2025
New travel requirements for 2025Jan 06, 2025
Jimmy Carter lies in repose at Georgia’s Carter CenterJan 06, 2025
US Steel and Nippon Steel sue Biden administration over blocked mergerJan 06, 2025
Protesters gather at impeached South Korean president's residenceJan 06, 2025
3 Israelis killed in West Bank shootingJan 06, 2025
What the Biden-signed Social Security Fairness Act means for youJan 06, 2025
2025 Golden Globes’ moments that left people talkingJan 06, 2025
Zendaya sparks engagement rumors with diamond ring at Golden GlobesJan 06, 2025
Millions hit by massive winter stormJan 06, 2025
Arctic blast to bring sub-zero wind chills to millions this weekJan 06, 2025
Winter weather causes travel headache for many AmericansJan 06, 2025
Authorities lay out suspect’s timeline in deadly New Orleans terror attackJan 06, 2025
Biden to block all future oil drilling in parts of US oceansJan 06, 2025
NYC begins rush hour congestion prices in ManhattanJan 06, 2025
Ex-girlfriend of man who blew up Cybertruck in Las Vegas speaks outJan 06, 2025
Video shows Air Canada plane’s wing engulfed in flamesJan 06, 2025
Biggest moments from 2025 Golden GlobesJan 06, 2025
Lions beat Vikings for top seed in NFCJan 06, 2025
Doctor shares what to know about alcohol, cancer warningJan 06, 2025
New details in New Orleans attack investigationJan 05, 2025
Major storms cause air travel disruptionsJan 05, 2025
Ukraine launches new offensive in RussiaJan 05, 2025
Remembering Jimmy Carter's life and legacyJan 05, 2025
Biden honors Hillary Clinton, Michael J. Fox with Presidential Medal of FreedomJan 05, 2025
New Orleans terror attack sparks concerns over U.S. threat environmentJan 05, 2025
Bird flu outbreaks infect animals across multiple statesJan 05, 2025
New Orleans terror attack was ‘not an issue of the border’: Alejandro MayorkasJan 05, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022