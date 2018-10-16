Transcript for The Big Vote: Georgia's gubernatorial race, health care debate and a 'pink wave'

The battle to control congress is on 470. Seats up for grabs three weeks from the mid terms we have built latest election forecast at 538 plus. The stakes for health care. Right now on the big vote. Everybody out Devin Dwyer capitol hill's great to have you with us today on the show Democrats are running not just for control of congress. But for key governorships in troubled country can Democrats make history in Georgia it's her big break this week. Plus gives health insurance and moments season healthcare dominating talk on the campaign trail are protections for preexisting conditions or breast. Double voters endorsed Medicare for all proposals. Health care is today's big issue in the big number today 278. Oh record number of women are running for office. We'll meet some of the standouts plus we'll kind of impact is the pink wave having him on the battle for congress. There are big profiled this week we'll meet one of those women a former pentagon CA department officials running for congress in Michigan. Plus the slot and joins us why. And today's big race for taking a closer look at that high profile governor's race in Georgia it as big national implications. Not since the since 1775. Every single governor of Georgia has been a white man well Stacey Abrams a Democrat and African American woman. Is looking to change that this year she also could become the first female African American governor in US history. But of course Georgia is truck country Republican Brian camp is running strong. So where does this race stand while our Maggie really is reporting live in Atlanta she has the latest in joins us now Maggie. What are you hearing down. When that avenue just listed off went to facts about those two candidates and is you can tell. And a lot of ways they could not be more different yet somehow. They both gained huge bases here in Georgia we spoke with many of these people yesterday and today they both are passionate. Rallying behind their candidates now. We're just one month until their elections who's going to win is still anyone's guess. Georgia's government is balancing on. Bryan camp a two term secretary of state backed by president trump. Running as a self proclaimed politically incorrect conservative is an honest man. We can depend on you. And Stacey Abrams a progressive Democrat and former state representative to rep presidents. Breath of fresh air she could be the first black woman ever elected governor in US history and girls are looking at her now and realizing that they can run for political offense despite running for governor can't is still overseeing the election is secretary of state. Brian cant. It's bold one team and directory. And that is tricky and very controversial the latest flash point Kemp's decision to put more than 53000. Georgia voter registrations in limbo. Under the State's strict exact match verification law. AP analysis finds most of those are minority voters who Abrams claims are being unfairly suppressed for many these apparent opposites represent the nation divided. Earning a check in the Tommy at Tommy's barbershop he says that for the past fifty years nearly every governor here in Atlanta has come to get their hair cut from Tommy. And this year that includes candidate Brian cant. I think he's very honest very loyal very dedicated Tommy talks politics with every one of them they're independent news I think most people I know but end up voting for him but just a few miles away Ponce city market. Home to young creative professionals it's very red state right now I like to see a little bit more balance. There's not a lot of females and there's not a lot of woman of high and I just think it's time for us tapes that. But we did find one thing that nearly everyone could agree he's got to get out vote whoever gets in their got to do the job. This race is so close then if you heard there a lot of people were telling us that. Just the fact that ain't even this close in the red state like Georgia well that's very telling for the state of politics here and across the country. Part. They stand by thanks so much for that I want to bring in a long time ABC news correspondent Georgia Steve Olson Sami Steve's lived. In the state for more than twenty years nobody knows the state of politics the issue is better than Steve he joins us now from Atlanta also Steve just think it's neck in neck as he heard from Maggie there does that surprise you. All it does it does surprise me that it's that close the polls I've seen have it a point or two between the two candidates but. The first it was show you where I am right now we are at the Martin Luther king center this is an iconic location. Not just in Atlanta but. In all of Georgia that's where Martin Luther king and his wife Coretta Scott King are buried. If you look across the way there's the national park which is a place where people come to to see the history of the nonviolent movement. And then over there the eternal flame. This is of course a place where that has struggled with the civil rights issue with the issue of race. Not just here in Atlanta but across the south and in particular in Georgia and that is the backdrop. Boy this election make no mistake about it. The race off the democratic. Fact that she has a black woman plays very heavily here. Com I frankly was surprised that she won. Given this stayed but just in this State's history. But for the first time we are actually looking at the possibility. Eight black. Governor in the south. In the deep south and a black woman at that. Stephen most analysts say as you know that this all comes down to African American turnout. Three weeks from today right. It it does but I think it's actually a little more than that she needs to needs a couple things she needs. They large black turnout to win and she also needs I think a very good showing. An online white suburban. Women I think those are the two populations to watch in this mob the population shifts over the years in Georgia has changed things a little bit there are about. Montana after eleven million people who live in Georgia. About six million of those people live in the Atlanta metro area. So it's important that she not only yet. Get black voters to come to turn out but also suburban voters because that's where most of the population. Is in the Atlanta metro area. Time to put it in perspective all of them those eleven million residents only about a third of them are African American. So she's going to need of course much more than that black voters to win. But I will tell you that there is a level of enthusiasts. That I'm seeing. That I haven't necessarily seen before and I think some of that has to do without both of these candidates Bryant camp. And Stacey Abrams are playing this race both are speak didn't but soon there camps. Com for the first time this past weekend we saw Stacey Abrams. Showing up at a gay pride parade. None of the other democratic candidates for governor since I've been here forever done such a thing or not she's decided that she doesn't care necessarily about appearances in the she's playing to the base and she's going to get her people how to. RT want to get back to Maggie who was reporting in her piece there are about those passions that you're talking about on both sides bursting into the open this week. Over that you do you talked about Maggie over the voter registrations of 53000. Georgians put on hold. What's camps team saying about that how significant. Is that down there right now. DeVon is that this race can get any more heated c.'s editor in following this uniform Munson. On top but just the back and forth into star of a different candidates now we have the controversy. Over voter registration like you said now. I'm Stacey Abrams as accusing camp up systemically. Going after minorities ripping the way they're voting rights saying he's targeting those 53000 dollars but. Camp has been. Just as vocal lashing back with his own harsh rhetoric you know he came out saying how dare you say this he blamed the media called it fake news she said that. I Democrats. But we're making all of this stuff to galvanize their base a key third right back at the Democrats and that it was. Their onus sloppy reporting their own sloppy registration process that led to these discrepancies that all he was trying to do is. Uphold Boehner an election integrity hunt now he did backtrack slightly insane though of those 53000. On their status is pending but they will be able to vote in this election so he did emphasizing clarified that the with interesting DeVon is that. Even talk to here in Georgia here on the ground have come up to us on the street. They all tell us the same thing that even though Kemp has said that those didn't get a thousand votes are safe. They're still concerned dozen people that say they don't know what they're going to be able to vote he was at the one handed that he and a double checked for him in his wife and another man a local affiliates spoke to said. He doesn't think is going to be able it's a bow because and I messed up with his addresses home address because for the exact. Match registration even things like a missed plays heights and it can make you not able to register to vote so. I want Kemp is saying no worries you know he on the ground things are still little uncertain for people. I thank you wanna go back to Steve this CD just turned Maggie saying that every vote will cut could count this is could be very very close. And George also has the unique twist that the winner has to win the majority of the vote we could be headed potentially. Toward a run off if if neither of these candidates gets a majority. That's possible there's a libertarian candidate to his running if that libertarian candidate gets two to 3% of the vote and a close election. You know we could be looking at a runoff and I think that when you're talking about a runoff. Conventional wisdom says that doesn't help the blue team. Because the blue gene has to get its voters to vote again in what November December something like that. I want to address though point that Maggie point mentioned and that is this issue about those. Those voters who have been sort of take all the roles bad that she was mentioning some 50000 herself. That's an issue that depending on who you talk to you'll hear different interpretations of it. People on the right say that you know this is just a case of this match addresses and that. And that Brian campus following the law and and there are people on the left who say that you know there are voters being disenfranchised. That argument is going to continue all the way until Election Day in and and it if it's very close you can expect that to come up again. All right Steve us at sonic force in Atlanta longtime Georgia resident following this all the way Maggie really great to have you there to thank you so much to both of you. All right our big issue this week is. Health care after the economy and jobs voters seek health care is the number one issue they want their candidates on the campaign trail talking about in fact. A Wall Street Journal analysis just found that health care is the number one issue. Running in political TV ads this year self 2014 was the mid terms about repealing obamacare we could say. This election season is shaping up to be a fight about strengthening the law and taking it even for a. After that dramatic thumbs down vote from late Senator John McCain Republican hopes for repeat. Green obamacare were declared dead now and mid terms around the corner Democrats are going on the offensive fear is one issue. Above any other. That is going to define the results in the November 6 election and that is health care. Health care heated topic of debate and races across the country is insurance premiums and drug prices continue to climb along with the roles of uninsured Americans. I liked a lot of innocent arms when I go out people keep talking like health care and mental health. It was like a top two priorities. I had a spinal cord tumor. And had to have surgery twice. But it's the fact that as an occupational therapist I know that I should have access to the right wheelchair. And insurance. But its protections for people with preexisting conditions that have become a top concern. Mr. trump administration and twenty Republican state attorneys general are suing in federal court to end the protections along with Obama care itself. More than 40% of Americans say they're very worried they were family member could lose coverage if the law is overturned. More 52%. Are very worried they'd have to pay more. Some Democrats are now campaigning and proposals to expand government health care options from creating a new public insurance plan. To a sweeping so called Medicare for all program. Ya Bernie would like to end a situation. In which we remain the only major country on earth not to guarantee health gap to all people. And Bernie wants to expand and improve the Medicare program so that seniors. Now have dental Kayla and have a hearing aids and now have vision K out that they don't have right now. In idea that's drawn fire from Republicans. And president trump Democrats have signed up. For a socialist takeover of American health care that would utterly destroy Medicare. And rob our seniors of the benefits they paid and do their entire lives. Our let's dig in the debate now with our experts deputy political director Mary Alice parks which are by ABC news contributor Republican pollster Chris and sold to Sanderson. And joining us live via Skype from California doctor Ted miles or he's the former president the California Medical Association. And a practicing physician doctor Bonser thank you so much for joining us and I want to start with you. You're seeing patients every day including a number of them on the Affordable Care Act. I give us your sense about the level of concern right now about those preexisting condition protections is there reason to be worried in your view. There's no question that the pre existing condition exclusion of the AC it was one of the highlights of the AC. Something that has let it didn't do coverage whether it's on the exchange or elsewhere. And is critically important to preserve. Everybody is concerned about the loss of the resistant exclusion that would strike but currently with health care. And looking for corporate out of the system. Either underwriting would not be successful were basically forty increased Britain it's a big deal. Aren't a big deal Crist in a big movement. You've been following this as well that this case that Texas challenging next does seem to put these protections at risk is this sort of a Smart move for Republicans make. Wilson this stems from Republican action to try to do away with the tax of the individual mandates and one of the least popular pieces of the Affordable Care Act would have required. People without insurance to pay a penalty. I getting rid of that tax they're going to the Supreme Court to say hey last time took us to the Supreme Court. You said it was upheld because it attacks we got rid of the tax might have to get rid of Switzerland set in motion is domino effect. Wearing getting rid of an unpopular piece of the light is what a popular piece of July in an effort to what's their plan B. Still I think a lot of Republicans their plan is say hey let's put this state and you've got a lot of folks that are state governors who have. Understood that politically not popular to say. We want to get rid of preexisting conditions how can they make at least if it goes like federally insurance market in their own state continue to have this protection. They're putting on the states that burials Democrats see a big opening here on the campaign for the first time really pushing some. Far left proposals for government programs. Right she thinks first about when I think it's important to note that some other Republicans are running. Why dishonest campaigns here are running at its fashion last week saying they're gonna protect free people with preexisting condition. And yet they're coming from states where they are suing the federal government should not cast to protect people a preexisting condition. And at some point voters are gonna have to come to grips with which party is actually working on these loss. And I think you're exactly right Democrats he huge opening. 34 years ago mainstream Democrats literally laughed at center party standard and his idea for a Medicare for also asked them. And that all does that end the tides have totally turn. They're fifteen senate co sponsors to his bill this year including almost every single one that's rumored to be running for president in two point 18 some really big democratic names. That are backing his plan. And they're trying to stay engaged with these voters that are clearly cravings and make thinking honest and. And are also some proposals out there is you know for maybe a middle ground a government run option and Medicare by an option want to put that you doctor Masur. From your perspective what impact would that have on the system do you see. Some of these proposals on the democratic side is being potentially beneficial to the patient. I think any proposal that brings us universal access to help everybody here where they are when they need. That's the key here whether we do it through a single Payer system is able do it through a hybrid that might included public option. And let's step out right now indeed these New Jersey just at worst state individual mandate. All it needs to be on April what we really need to be striding horse finding that door to universal access to care and making sure however we get here. Roberts for the public and doesn't pay systems or destroy the current system to the white. Nobody gets get access there's no easy answers if you heard it before it's topple. No easy answers for sure for some corporate before we let you go is there any. Shifted out. Attitudes on this on the right in from independents you see any opening to perhaps some of these ripples through it when it comes as something like preexisting conditions the majority of Republicans don't wanna see this protections go away these vehicles with even less here accounting for the GOP is. Republican voters don't like the Affordable Care Act and yet voters overall it's a bit of I don't know what you've got to look on the duration of second degree and very successfully in the last two midterm against obamacare and yet this time around. Now that Republicans have been in control and have been trying to chip away the law the politics have shifted so I think it'll be very interesting to see. If this is an issue fires up the democratic base Republican voters not so much how to play out and. Carter thanks to you for join us for Cecil to Sanderson Alice parks is sticking around a doctor Masur. Out in California thank you so much as well before we move on to lead the big issue a reminder to all of us. That this debate is plain out over an unprecedented. Epidemic of OP -- abuse in this country according to the latest government statistics. A 116. Americans die every day from an overdose of happy old fjords. Solutions to the crisis being debated hotly on the campaign trail right now including in states. Like West Virginia that's where Janet Weinstein traveled this week to see the crisis firsthand. Including some of its youngest victims. Infants. You just don't realize how bad it really used. You know seeing the babies home. Tired. Sometimes you don't know if you're doing enough for her for a year of service is any valuable that you just keep coming because there's always rule. Paul. Supporting and loving on our baby used it's been. Particularly useful for. In our babies who have been exposed to certain substances that they can withdraw from. As it's very calming. From leaving. In the last year out of all of the babies ever born here in our institution about ten and a half 11% were exposed to substances that they can withdraw from of those BP's. Probably about four point 3% of them had signs of Withrow. This is where we are taking care for BBs who have been exposed. Search substances when moon in who were experiencing. Withdrawal symptoms. So the color program. Fits and beautifully because our goal is to naught starting medication athlete. Having grandchildren and feels like a room mean. You know the nurses are really busy in. Seems like a real good way to supplement. And it's. If you look at and since a community not a syndrome it coincides with that covered in stuffed. Number almost exactly. That definitely makes you feel more compassion for the issue them. Want to do whatever you can. Our and our big number this week is a record breaker 278. That's the historic number of women. Currently on the ballot in US house senate and governors' races. All across this country it's a huge influx of women that is defining these 28 T mid terms and to talk politically about that today are big number. Deputy political director Mary Alice parks is with us and bringing in 538. But Clare Maloney from joining us now live from New York or circular house 278. Were part this is an enormous. Number very significant. Most of them are Democrats. What's behind. If things I think your right to focus on this number there's another one of the highlights there are currently eighties for. Members of the house or percent of their right back right behind us there's Porter and 35 members today only 84 are women. Well there are 239. Minutes on the ballot for those seats in November so we have the potential to quadruple the number of women in the House of Representatives in this country. That's remarkable and there are really strong candidates on both sides but you're right that in general is pink wave is really. A blue waves and other on the country have been talking to dozens of these women and what is amazing is how many of them armed -- new to politics. They are doctors wondering about certainty Trump's hair yeah not to that's all the above I think actually albeit I was just this last weekend with a candidate in the Long Island area and she told a story that I heard across the board. She was. Desperate after Aaron president trouble liked but liked it she says she called the local Democratic Party looking for IDS they basically said. This might be your leadership moment and she took that to heart started organizing protests started organizing your own community and out your later. Year and a half later she is the democratic nominee. Let's put this to Claire Claire 278. Obviously a huge number what impact is that having though on the electorate and voters what are we gonna see because of so many women involved this year. In terms of the mid term results. One thing that we're seeing on the generic ballot which is what pollsters call. You know this whole where they ask. Voters who read in a vote for for the House of Representatives a Republican or Democrat and you're seeing what we college gender gap which means. More women are saying they're gonna vote for Democrats and more men are saying they're gonna vote for Republicans. And it just think split that we also side the 2016 election so all those women candidates on the ballot could be getting a good dose of support from. Those democratic women her on the ballot could be getting eight good dose of support from women in general around the country to. Are upset with the Republican leadership that's the interesting implication for. For the midterm elections on haven't percent. You've also been looking at the numbers Clara where what we were just talking only 20% of the seats behind us 535 are actually women like what. What would be your best projection for how many more seats women could have at at the end of this. What we're not sure how many women are gonna win I think I saw something for inside elections that set a best case scenario is that. A 126 new women could come in to congress because there and seats that are actually competitive and they actually have a chance I think. What we know that there's a lot of new women a lot of new enthusiasm coming up of these elections were not necessarily share that all of these women are kind of win. But one thing that is interesting to consider is what the effects this we'll have on the next couple election cycles was Mary Alice said before. You know a lot of these women are running for office are new candidates and they might just be getting familiar with politics so even if they lose that actually affects the way. Elections go over the next couple of cycles they lose this time but hey. I have experienced the fundraising connections I might run for office in two years or four years so this could have. I guess sort of an affable. The fax down the line in the next couple elections even if not all of these women went off. Us and Mary Alice you've been profiling and a number of these Republican democratic women for Good Morning America dot com give us some of the standouts that you. They're talking to lately. Now we have a new series as they rolled out and I'm surprised at how many of these women like that comfort interesting backgrounds. There's art to run not just because of this president but because a policy issues that really matter to. I spent time that Washington State and a Seattle suburb area with a doctor on where I'm proud Gregor up change prior. And she was a pediatrician in the area for twenty years she tells the story of being just heartbroken and distraught wind Republicans. We're working to repeal the Affordable Care Act like we're just talking about. On the flip side although it out here in Virginia pretty close. I talked to Abigail spam burger who's a former CIA officer. Fascinating. She's the one that and the Democrat. And she felt really upset. By Republicans did not trusting. Intelligence officials in this country the White House Republicans questioning. US intelligence. She wanted to be a new voice. And can't have a Democratic Party take that got some great stories a lot of really interest me a lot and Republicans do it's important to remember this is definitely. Not just or democratic story I was shocked. Out at. Fanfare. Over this white candidate down in the Miami area her name's Maria Salazar and she used to be a Latino. And television anchor and so she is a celebrity in town that people lover they know we're at it why we're balconies and picture it's just outside Miami and Republicans now are really is shot to keep patsy rat. A lot of good stuff the Good Morning America back thank you so much very Alice terrific reporting as always and be sure to follow 530 its latest forecast. For the house and senate at 538 dot com Clara Malone. I join us from New York thank you so much cooler. All right for our big profile today let's meet one of those women looking to come to Washington and become a member of congress. Alyssa slot can joins us live now from her family farm in holly Michigan Melissa thanks so much for coming on the big vote. Thank saddened me. Seger the democratic candidate running in Michigan's eighth district this is just northwest of Detroit you're up against Mike bishop he's a congressman. The Republican it's a tossup right now which has everybody talking and zeroing in on your race. It because your area president from one by seven points in 4016. So I guess we got to ask you why are you doing so well as a Democrat in front country. Sure. So I get this question a lot I think its first survey two reasons one. And I background to national security I went fourteen years as a CIA officer added three tours in Iraq alongside the military. And I think you know my husband's in the military so we have aid. A service background that brings a kind of a broad respect from a lot of people especially in an era when institutions are being cut down. And then the most important thing is health care and I got into this race because of health care because of my mom. And she did not have health care when she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and you know the experience of that first week in that first month. Dirt dealing with her terminal diagnosis. And then. You know. Having that same time be me feeling working on her paperwork for bankruptcy it just it really compelled me to ride and as I've told that story. It is very very clear that health care is the story that everyone's talking health care prescription drugs. And the price thereof. And so I think no matter what party you are from no matter like what your inclination is. Those are the things that people care about. And they're talking to me about it and they're willing to vote for anyone who's gonna go and fight for those things and get something done. Like you said very personal for you in fact a lot of people talking about a campaign ad that you've been running. Very emotional people can receive a load of into the footage now can find it online at with the with. Your mom's story and the story that you went through that health care system is quite compelling. You know Alyssa some in your party say and single Payer could be the answer there's a lot of talk out there this campaign has been talking about here on the show. Of Medicare for all what do you say about that is that something is that a proposal that you think. Democrats should advance if they take they house for him. Well listen I think that all people deserve health care that they can afford. And I think how we do that is our generation's problems solved we are not settled as a nation and how we provide health care to our citizens. And so there's a lot of options to look at I personally want to understand a bit more about single Payer I frankly don't know how we afford it. But I think there are lots of ways that we can get this Don I believe in a buy into Medicare. I believe we can do simple things and to reduce the cost of prescription drugs Medicare can be allowed to buy prescription drugs in bulk tomorrow. If congressman and women want it to you so there are things that we can do to bring down the cost if our politicians actually want to do it. An Abbott and turns a single Payer I gotta tell you it's hard for me understand how we're gonna pay for not summing I've looked at as a buy into Medicare. And on the by an option would you support. Using the Medicare trust fund to help provide subsidies for batter wouldn't be a pure buy and full cost to the consumer. Yeah I mean I think that. You know anytime you expand choices for the consumer you bring down prices you increase competition. And so for me would be buying in typical tea you know an employer Antonov an employer. Provided health insurance you'd be able to buy it com through Medicare. I think that the idea frankly came from a bunch of small business owners and wanna might suburbs. Where the employers were saying the biggest constraint on their businesses is the price of health care. And providing it to all of there of their employees so would free them up to grow their businesses I think there's a lot of people I've talked to. Who weren't dead end jobs because they just they can't leave because of their health care so does creates options and it would be something that would be similar. And create competitions for the other just similar to like the other programs that are out there. For a long time as you've been debating it appellate opponent you know this is a core value of the Republican platform. Has been a strong national security multilateralism. You come from both the Republican administration democratic administration. What is the Democrat six parties with the democratic party's message right now on national security what is then that's. Piaf well I mean I served under both Democrats and Republicans -- fourteen years in national security. And no one ever asked me if I was Democrat or Republican by the way. And for me I think that on national security the wave that you protect ourselves our our homeland. The way the protect our soldiers abroad is by building broad coalitions. I think did that when a globalized world with globe rice globalized threats you cannot. Just go it alone and I think that the idea of sort of poking a finger in the chest of our of our allies. As this administration has done is just doesn't make us safer. It doesn't build coalitions it doesn't help us counter some of those globalized threats as efficiently as we should be. So I believe in coalitions. And I also believe in a strong homeland defense protecting our borders protecting ourselves from homeland attacks that is not one party or the other there's plenty of national security folks. Running there's Clough plenty of national security Democrats. The flag does not belong to one party. And Melissa slacker before we let's ago I want to come back to this. Being a record breaking year for women in politics here one of them you raise your hand up first timer running for office part of that so called pink wave. Looking back 1992. Saw a number of women running was referred to as the year of the woman. What we look back and 2018 why won't this mid term season be remembered that it's. That's interesting it's a good question. I honestly think that it will be thought of as the mid term where people across the I'll. Democrats independents Republicans all said to themselves this we have to do better than what we half. That the tone and tenor of politics right now is fundamentally unbecoming. Of that country that I serve the country that we all love. And we have to do batter and it is time for a new generation different generation. That stinks bigger and works harder and remembers that they are public servants. I think that's hopefully how the service or this this cycle will be remembered. All right Alyssa Sloc and the democratic candidate for congress in Michigan's eighth district thank you so much for coming on the big big vote we really appreciate it listeners to meet you. Thanks for having our and that's our big profile for this week that's all for this show think he's so much for watching this here the big voted ABC news will be back tomorrow at 3:30 eastern. Back in the brief pyramid ABC news in Washington for now. I'm Devin Dwyer on Capitol Hill we'll see you next time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.