Bill Cosby’s publicist 'very enthusiastic' about his appeal

More
Bill Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, speaks with Linsey Davis about why he thinks Cosby’s conviction could be thrown out by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
5:28 | 12/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Cosby’s publicist 'very enthusiastic' about his appeal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:28","description":"Bill Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, speaks with Linsey Davis about why he thinks Cosby’s conviction could be thrown out by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74494895","title":"Bill Cosby’s publicist 'very enthusiastic' about his appeal","url":"/Politics/video/bill-cosbys-publicist-enthusiastic-appeal-74494895"}