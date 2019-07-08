-
Now Playing: Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray on presidential run
-
Now Playing: Mayor Bill de Blasio on his handling of NYC's blackout
-
Now Playing: Who is Amy Klobuchar?
-
Now Playing: Gun control in the spotlight for 2020 Presidential candidates
-
Now Playing: Who is Bill de Blasio?
-
Now Playing: Who is Tulsi Gabbard?
-
Now Playing: Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke condemns Trump's El Paso visit
-
Now Playing: Who is Marianne Williamson?
-
Now Playing: Who is Andrew Yang?
-
Now Playing: Who is Jay Inslee?
-
Now Playing: Who is John Hickenlooper?
-
Now Playing: Who is Elizabeth Warren?
-
Now Playing: Who is John Delaney?
-
Now Playing: Who is Steve Bullock?
-
Now Playing: Cory Booker speaks on white supremacy, guns at South Carolina church
-
Now Playing: Who is Beto O'Rourke?
-
Now Playing: Trump paints Dayton shooter as liberal sympathizer
-
Now Playing: Pressure grows for Congress, Trump to act on gun legislation
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at O'Rourke ahead of El Paso visit
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 7, 2019