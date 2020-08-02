Bloomberg has ‘slight advantage’ paying for commercials: Sanders

More
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called out former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on commercials.
1:18 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bloomberg has ‘slight advantage’ paying for commercials: Sanders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called out former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on commercials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68840900","title":"Bloomberg has ‘slight advantage’ paying for commercials: Sanders","url":"/Politics/video/bloomberg-slight-advantage-paying-commercials-sanders-68840900"}