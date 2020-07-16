Transcript for New book explores women's right to vote as the 100th anniversary approaches

mother and daughter but are co-authors of "Camilla can vote." Here is Mary Morgan ketchel and the junior senator from Tennessee Marsha Blackburn. Thank you for being with us. This book follows the character who witnesses when women got the right to vote 100 years ago. How did you come up with the idea for this book? Thank you, Amy. It was a story I knew growing up. It became personal to me as I was able to vote for my mother in a series of firsts. As she was being sworn into the United States senate, a group of friends were gathered listening to the story of the day the vote was won. Watching the reaction on the faces of children and adults, some hearing the story for the first time, gave me the thought that this is a story that should be celebrated by all American women. I decided it would be a great children's book. The story had to be told. I love it. It's so important. What was it like working together as mother and daughter on the book? It was a lot of fun. Mary Morgan brings the creativity to the project. She really made the story come to life. I kind of had all the facts and figures. This was a great collaboration. What a great thing to do. Amy, we want to encourage young girls and young women to dream big dreams and to make them come true. And also to realize these suffragists worked for 70 years to get the right to vote. This all came to fruition in Nashville, Tennessee on August 18, 1920. You know what, senator Blackburn, I know this book is about the importance of everyone having the right to vote and what it took to give everyone that right. 100 million eligible Americans didn't vote in 2016. There's a big election coming up what do you say to Americans who have chosen not to vote? You know, we just think this is so important for everyone to realize. People worked hard. Every generation works hard to keep us safe and secure and to be certain that we have the right to vote. These suffragists, these women fought for 72 years to be recognized and get that right to vote. It's precious and everyone should exercise their right to vote. Such an important message right now. Senator, we're also seeing covid-19 cases unfortunately rise in so many parts of the country including your state of Tennessee. Walmart announced they're requiring masks in their stores. Alabama is requiring masks. For many people this has become a political issue. Where do you stand on masks and whether they should be required? Here in Tennessee we have about 69,000 cases. We've got 27,000 of those that are active cases. One of the things that is so important to realize, for every 1 case we've had we have 33 people who have been economically impacted. They've lost their job or they've been furloughed. People want to get back to work. They want to get children back to school and it means you have to follow the guidelines. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Use your disinfectants. Senator Blackburn and Mary Morgan, thank you for being here and the message you're spreading. "Camilla can vote" is available now. Thanks again, ladies.

