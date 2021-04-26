Transcript for The Breakdown: Department of Justice to investigate Louisville PD

Yeah yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana Sam. I'm Terry Moran US attorney general Merrick Garland has announced an investigation under the federal civil rights laws into the policing practices of the Louisville, Kentucky police department. That departments come under scrutiny since the shooting death of Rihanna Taylor last march in a botched police raid. The announcement comes on the heels of a similar investigation into that Minneapolis police department after Derek Shelton was found guilty of murdering George fluent and. Meanwhile president Biden is gearing up for his first joint address to congress as he nears the end of his first 100 days in office from our ABC news Washington Post poll finds so far just over half of Americans approve of the job he's done in office with a 52% approval rating come. And we'll break down the numbers in a moment. And the US military has started closing down its operations in Afghanistan ahead of the sun September 11 deadline to pull all remaining troops out of that country. After a generation and our correspondent is standing by on the ground in Kabul Afghanistan. With the latest. Where to begin within that Department of Justice investigation into the city of little old Kentucky and its police department. To determine whether it engages in a quote pattern or practice. Using unreasonable force or discriminating it is news senior investigative reporter Aaron Qatar ski joins us now for more. So Aaron is a federal investigation into the removal police department there what what exactly is this event investigation gonna look at how to go to work. As you say Terry that the broad question is whether police in Louisville have a history. Of discriminatory. Practices and and that particularly against black Americans after the shooting death embryonic Taylor. In a botched search warrant a botched drug raid on her apartment and so that the investigation according to attorney general Merrick Garland. It's going to include things like how the department conducts a search warrants and also. How it it works would stops and seizures and and whether there's any history of on reasonable force because as one of the things that the the attorney general is particularly concerned about. Are the shooting deaths of of black Americans agree on a tenors was another flash point in that debate thirteen months ago and he wants to know if police force. Is being turned on black Americans had a particularly discriminatory way that would violate the constitution. So I've Merrick Garland to the attorney Joseph this is that second investigation that he's announced like this under federal civil rights law. Since last week department of justice's that law's been on the books has a has would investigate hundreds of police departments across the country Garland already getting off to a quick start here. He said repeatedly he's she's days. Probes is valuable to cools really not so much investigations but tools to ensure police accountability so what does this tell you about how the Biden administration. Is going about addressing police violence. Guy I think this is an immediate assertion of the federal government's prerogative here Terry. This practice was largely abandoned by the trump administration. Under first of an attorney general Jeff Sessions and then bill bar who who found. That they it was too intrusive on and on how local police departments conduct their affairs and they wanted more permissive bill that he there. But here the Biden administration is making a statement in just the last five days. Successive investigations are open by the Justice Department into Minneapolis following that the police shooting death of George Floyd. And now Louisville against Rihanna Taylor and and and the attorney general that is sort of exercising a view that was popular under the Obama administration. That the federal government really has a role here that there should be some national standards to which police can be held to account and his department's. Don't get it right. Well in the federal government can step in and in perhaps under court order. Force changed and including changes to. Training to practices like use of force. And and some other reforms that that have happened in departments as you say Terry all over the country. All right and meanwhile. The and Kentucky has passed a law limiting no knock warrants like the one that led debris on it Taylor's death. So do you think this federal investigation. Could result in more reform legislation. Restructuring of how to please does biz do business there in Kentucky. I think that's exactly. The point that attorney general Merrick Garland wants to make he doesn't seem to want this to be punitive this is not about calling out. Officers in particular although they will look at all of the data. And compare officers that that use force and wind and against what kind of defendants and they're going to determine. Whether there's there's something there and whether that force was actually reasonable. That the attorney general noted a couple of things in his remarks Terry one that. Louisville police had already made a twelve million dollar settlement with the family of Rihanna Taylor. And made some other reforms as you mentioned. Those are going to be taken into account that in just a moment ago we heard from Louisville mayor Greg Fisher who said he welcomed the attorney general's announcement he said that good police officers. We'll see this is a chance to be part of change and transformation. And there are voices across the political spectrum from libertarians. The black lives matter activist who are trying to rebalance. Police conduct in this country what people think it's over militarization of it. Senior investigator reporter Aaron Codrescu. Thanks for being with us. And we're waiting to hear from the family of Andrew Brown after viewing body chance footage of his fatal police shooting. The 42 year old father of seven was shot and killed by deputies who were reportedly executing warrants related to felony drug charges. The family is watching the body cam video now after delay this morning. A judge's ruling is also pending on whether that body can video will be released to the public. Enter Canada has more from Elizabeth City, North Carolina Victor what's the latest. Diane we are still under a state of emergency here in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. And the mayor citing the fact that she might see some civil unrest here in the event at that video does get released but I can tell you is that. Major roads failing its legal team they've been inside this building here the pass protect. County public safety building for a little bit more than an hour and a half now reviewing that body Kim video hopefully we will hear from them when they come out now as you mentioned. There was a delay the failing legal team arrived here at 11:30 this morning expecting. To see that video but the sheriff's office notified him that they exceed to blur some of the faces of the people in the body came video which explains the delay another inside viewing it. Hopefully as I mentioned we'll hear from the family when they come out Diane. And major Renault were also waiting to hear from a judge on whether or not the video will be released to the public any sense of how that will play out. That's the question that we all want answered here tiny conceived. There's a growing crowd of protesters they've been out here since early this morning his family part of his family is still outside you know that north Carolina's governor wants is for you ought to soon as possible. As does the sheriff's office at least that's what the sheriff said you just mentioned that it's up to a judge you're North Carolina. The judge has to sign off on via court order and it's still no word on when that might. And Victor looks like the crowd behind you scattering maybe their families coming our analysts ago picture attendance in Elizabeth town North Carolina we appreciate it thank you. Cash and police reform is expected to be on president Biden's agenda when he addressed a joint session of congress for the first time as president this week today the administration also announced a US will be sharing a high of AstraZeneca vaccines with the world. NBC's White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now with more. On all of that Karen I want this vaccine announcement today because Biden administration has been under a lot of pressure to do more to respond to the surgeon code cases globally so what's administration's approach now. Yes sixty million doses as you say and AstraZeneca that the United States has right now but die and we can't use it here because it hasn't been given. We emergency use authorization so what the administration is going to do. After the FDA complete sit safety review will start assumed district that around the world. Specifics yet on who will get it how many doses and the timing on that saying of course this is all depended on the FDA safety review. But this is something that the administration has been facing increasing pressure that. He United States has enough supply for all American adults who want to get the vaccine. From just the Madera and Pfizer batches you know of course this is also taking new account that pause from the Johnson Johnson vaccine. The administration feels confident about how would they need and now they can start to be generous and start giving it out but again no deet tails yet on when that will start and who he's going to get. Now on to bite his first 100 days in office Karen our latest ABC news Washington Post poll indicates that president Biden has a 52%. Approval rating that's the third lowest at the 100 day mark. Other president since 1945. So how is a Biden administration. Looking at these numbers explaining these numbers and addressing these numbers. They're explaining it day and by saying that they always knew that president Biden would be entering office in one of the most devices political moments in American history that this country is so divided. Look at the recent elections and how close everything has been. And it's no surprise then that he's just barely over that majority with a 50% approval rating. Our colleague Mary Bruce was pushing the white house on this today about what lessons you can take from numbers like this and what does it suggest about how the president is governing. And I and the White House says that when you actually drill down into some of the issues they say they have widespread support for some the things the president wants to do like his handling of the Kobe nineteen pandemic. He's push for ASEAN only leave paid leave education money things like not so is near and the size of those things not that top line approval number but. I think it is very clear does show just how divided this country is right now. Hanson does and the president has a big address coming up this week what does he need to do not address what are you expecting to hear from them. The president's going to be reflecting back on his first 100 days and on talk about some of their big accomplishments of course first and foremost what we're gonna talk about getting the pandemic under control Andy wrap big increase in vaccinations that we've seen in this country in the past couple of weeks. Getting the cove in nineteen relief bill passed and getting it signed getting money out to Americans. He's going to lay out the next part of his big legislative push receiving the structure plan laid out this is not a human infrastructure plan. As the White House is calling it. We were there were expecting him to really get into those details on Wednesday but. Diane this is going to be a very strange from moment for the president really troubled lawmakers who are in there we're so used to these State of the Union Address it's where its parent in the house chamber 16100. People are usually there. This we're looking in around 200 people total. Very limited number of lawmakers because of the pandemic so I'll be socially distance bill. I'd be wearing masks memory of the First Lady always brings some special guests to highlight accomplishments and policy priorities of an administration. I can't happen because nobody will be bringing any gas big question we're looking though of course is one of me wearing a mask because as of right now in the house chamber. You're required to Wear one if you're speaking. The White House and they would get back to us on that as to whether he would have a special exemption for his big speech on Wednesday night. And we're just learning now Karenna chief Justice Roberts will be the only Supreme Court justice. In attendance cheer when a very different state of the union and what we're used to seeing Karen we appreciate it thank you. Thanks. Thanks Karen while the US has begun informally shutting down its military operations in Afghanistan nearly twenty years since the September 11 terror attacks. Started America's longest war whole generation at war. His withdrawal comes amid peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. But there are serious questions remaining as whether Afghanistan's security forces are ready to take over and the Taliban's intention. ABC news senior foreign correspondent in panel has been in Afghanistan and quite a bit he knows it well he cares about it he joins us live from Kabul with more. So we end here in America people hear about the withdraw their vast majority of people a sense time. There what's the biggest concern with the US pulling. Its troops from the country. Three woods in the rule citing security security and security and would downing market today talking to people they want peace day in whatever direction things go in but people really console and because although the US presence there is now relatively small mean two and a half thousand act table that the number is a slightly higher than knots and they add and they flow in the probably gonna go out throughout the withdrawal process. There is a sense that the US is a guarantee coal least of some stability in parts of the country but already the security situation has deteriorated. Even while the peace talks have been doing all home. People are concerned women and concerned as to minorities it comes and I think is just a general sense of war may come to pass. Could that be a repetition of the kind of violence we've seen here in Kabul and elsewhere in the country as a US troops withdraw I think there's a loss of concern here. And you mentioned those peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Is there are people saying that there may be a breakthrough around me have we been hearing about peace talks for years there what's the latest on the peace process. Yes that's right I'm the difficulty is because. Pianist has already said what is going to do and you may well comparative perhaps playing a game of poker or new authority show in April when the Hyundai is it doesn't really give you much of a position to negotiate from because. They doing anyway however these talks have been going home. Now trying to involve the Afghan government is remember these are just bilateral talks between the Taliban and the US government because Taliban doesn't recognize a governments here in Kabul. How web the Taliban was supposed to take part in this conference it was supposed to be happening right now in Istanbul they refused unless they get 7000. More of that prisoners. Released from jail here the governments had refused. There is an indication that perhaps that will now happen and then they will perhaps attend these Jumbo Istanbul conference however asked to host begins when the key negotiators today. Form of female and paid. Very very brave woman who's had to attend so my life she's been parts of these talks with the Taliban. And she says beat call CUS is already said what is going to do the ability to force the Taliban to abide by any kind of peace agreement has been severely dimmed diminished. And in that there is a question America's longest war right and have brits work idea there as well as other European allies for so long. So what are we accomplish I mean I had trust your opinion this you viewed spent a lot of time in that part of the world no it well as SA care about it a lot. What are we leaving behind what did this generational war accomplish. Jam in there to reviews here really Vera says that glass half full and glass half and Tim I'm. I'm struggling to be the glass half full person but but I'm finding it difficult. You know we were here twenty years ago as US CIA paramilitary forces together wouldn't all lines rebels started to push the Taliban out. And we would daring Kabul on the very first day of the Taliban fled. And if you've ever witnessed the liberation of the people it is a remarkable thing to say suddenly the return of hope of women being able to remove. At least the Politico the oppressive bell that many of them if forced to whack the ability of deals to go to school the ability to bring indirect investments into the country to restore some kind of hope again that there is the foremost female MPO speaking to today's negotiates. Sick couple was like a great job there were people in the city. But they were practically dead sues at the fair is. That the Taliban will return that they will come back to Kabul. They will reinstate their strict interpretation. Of Islamic show real little and that the rights of women will be removed that the rights of minorities will be removed that the country will be ostracized and the public he will be rampant have always terrible things. That Afghans have had to live with for so long. The glass half full view is a matching Afghan security forces are now much stronger that there will be some attempt to unity if only to trying keep the Taliban a bag and the perhaps after forty years of war Afghans looking down the abyss once more. And the whole black and they'll come to some kind of agreements. My theories on that that could be wishful thinking there is a potential for civil war mass flow of refugees after the country and for the women and the skills. That is being perhaps the biggest achievements of the last twenty is providing some kind of stability is something that George Bush talks about something US presidents of torts about yes. We came here to deal with al-Qaeda the perpetrators of the money eleven attack but he became something much more. And again not phrases used today they feel betrayed by the US withdrawal and the fifth lose gains could be lost. And of course for the mothers the fathers the Brothers and sisters of the US servicemen and women who Fortson died here they Michael Swanson sells a question. What was all for. What was it off I was covering the White House. When this how when this war began. And for the first so we have been there a few times myself in the the idea was then that we would bring western style democracy. To the people of Afghanistan and as you say to long way from happening in panel on the ground in Afghanistan thanks very much. And we want to lower Elizabeth City, North Carolina where the family of Andrew Brown junior are now holding a press conference after arguing body camps and ensure that fatal police shooting that took his life let's listen. You're going to hear from. Attorneys shows an attorney daddy is owned this matter. Tag has sought to injury home. Today awarded to Hal just. Whose family members in a video we have no legal count so as if they did not have a right. To have their legal council president when they wise this. Execution of their loved him. And we have to keep demanded transparency and because we do not feel old quit the county attorney Paul Byrd was transparency. Bad poll bears so. This very emotional. Not only the video but how does spam there was disrespect bid leave it in that aftermath. You talk about is so bone topic injury. Be not dismayed. Good truth will come out yeah. Good video wherever he's saying bad public. And we will get justice and Andrew Brown Joey. Rap these police officers will be held accountable at this. Are great I know that you all know him. Problem is political commentary. Wholesale fare well here is a great civil rights attorney hired memorial. He's gone turns speak to you and then go before about turn to day use and there we're gonna have attorney laughs are there. Who is going to tell you blow a blow them what I was saying and just as snippet. 22. Video. We know it. Return of the current federal and so we win one we want our lives. I want to highlight. They dis respects. To this family. I want to highlight the broken system of justice we have in this country. As we going through this process we told the family that they would have their attorneys in there has some comfort. We went back and forth and I just want to say I've never have been talks who like I was talked to him and I don't know his name but I my when my god this is I would I went to the back again I know they relied. On the news around the world so I will say that. Mr. cots told me. I've grown black man that he was not bucking going to be moving. Yeah mom. Flat. So I won't doubt and I want to know that resentment of the sheriff. It was very very. Apologetic and diplomatic. Us air wanted to make sure that the Stanley saw the video but it was the county attorney they gave us this back and forth but. Let's not focus just on the disrespect shown to me let's focus on the disrespect shown to this family room. One body can. 22. And execution. One body damn. It's when he seconds. And execution. Yeah. Doing so would god do respect that no there were a lot of people who thought last week's verdict was just this and I told you the and it wasn't justice. You because we still can't get justice and accountability today I'm only gonna be brief because I'm hot right now. But I do want to say special. Special. Prayer goes out to this family roommate. Cuts could Lil. Saw his father executed. But he's been the strongest one of us all alone. So let them up in your prayers. An American in as we say in South Carolina I know we in North Carolina to the county attorney and everybody else. Bless his heart right. Craig Huber card. And now you're gonna hear from. Another great civil rights lawyer who knows out of Alabama Georgia who has actually banned. Any communications. Equipment counted turning four. A days trying to get this process. Andy he's mitigate America's all over the country. And never hanging bin disrespected. Like you whereas today. He's going to tell you his perspective report bring your own attorney laughs about it. Our attorney Harry day use who's been dynamic crossing t.'s for the program. Thank you very. I. 96 it. Selma Alabama whose blood is on. Resistance. Both fundamental rights to vote. Bryce Devoe. This and they. Had a fundamental right Petraeus parents and there was denied that. They're not slated Kelly appears whose. The pass would take counted specifically the county attorney because you don't not interpret the walls but North Carolina. Position that you had to be authorized. Lice eternity it is stated look at a lot of to read or zip vote. Often that it took to reach this state bar. Rooms the rule little bar didn't want to read it. But attorney general Stuart didn't wanna talk to all the governor. Did so we'll call you not to me but. Twenty seconds. Twenty seconds is not transparency. You know we've got a multiple pulses. I'm gonna kidnap a man with his hand holders do we're trying to get away. We will have justice. We will have just OK man good and bad have you ever never have you ever volatile job even notice and you haven't seen the report. Now over I'm reading. Immigrant group Amanda attorney Daniel turning sellers. They would trying to reason with him and say that we don't are used retain about a family. We the American constitution gives citizens the right to have the lawyer of their own children and I and you tried to tell us no. If you're not about America alama yeah family. Have your right to save my low you have. Pure west of video with me inherit quoted this Deborah baby though he did it Neville was fed Nagano. This statute does nothing to say North Carolina. Whatsoever you get a social it would attorney in North Carolina. A pro BJ is not. Does not me. Did you could not associated targeted turn that you won't you guys they had net I didn't United States big can hardly had to be anybody else yeah that's right. Thank you so much who started barriers floor. Not Carl bring back then it got real emotional because. Back to Canada has had been working with that we wanted this process to be saying this. I mean we have verbal comments lay our confirmation. We had written confirmation. Oh lead to be told at the eleventh hour. No all of the Fam is gonna coming. That's BS it married. We have a great member. About me good change. Who hails hero. In the state of North Carolina and back she's right here from Elizabeth City, North Carolina. And not only is she great glory she isn't. Doug turning who have been rapid zinc and Andrew Brown Julia and his famine. Even before this tragedy happened. It's as she knew they have so this is very personal and this is very thankful. We're as she was passed. We're of their responsibility. So why dwell on video they won't go to allows them straight even don't care what we did know Adobe ducked when his second snippet. She was did and she documented. It. Over and over again to make sure she cure relayed to you all. Well I have written so when you heard from the family you'd have to rely solely owned bail because there heart was break you. And they want to video back Patrice had to run out the road she couldn't take it. And thank god of MacArthur Calero. He stood there. There represented his bam and they west video probably ten to twenty times. No one ever attack and did and do what we have execute this properly yeah it is twenty seconds so paternity. Good trees blasts at two when out terror you. As a journalist John tell last event where now Terry you. What this video. We've demonstrated an invitation only cash in my refer to our nose greatest good verdict. Color wit made the news we know what they want to keep the ball turning it lasts about. And certainly ago. Gotta believe replies go. Through the trees we'll have this current. It's. Getting. That's big area. This Martha execution. No Nancy Brown with any is that way. Bishop I should not Tim in his driveway but even that experience that way. Edgy had to get hands on his way don't. Give them everything and anything you would think taxing and paying less than by anything around he had his hands. Let me understand we. They're Manhattan to vehicle shooting. Not. Don't hurt yeah. He's still still there. Those wet your pants on the road lobbyists and don't. Not given the eight seconds to complete the notes but anything can do this over and over and over to make sure we have cleared at will probably end. That going on about what Chad fanning. The beauty of I think this back did try to get away big banks out. Yeah what outfit Al equipment at no time did it's expected that we found what he was. I'm is that any Callaway my mom does it. He was tracked down David. BS shine again. The feedback throughout the apple bed next hour we're all Americans who did shooting at him yeah and another apparent that damn. Yeah. And yeah yeah. Let's have witnessed how maybe we think Downey. Not gallon of your. I'm taking my time ya but with decades. They're right. He batted back to balance. And then he goes around to get out danger he goes around still avoiding. Any and fashion without very. This tried to make sure he didn't act. Them anyway and that there would endanger him anyway these banks are both around damn I guess this shooting him. Seven. Kids after all the car went into it should he invest their wedding. Behind him then executive relevant if you've done some of the bush met today yeah anything. And singing and down into humor it. Durham of the home I know. That's not right both yeah everything you ever read how the Vietnam we have videotape Beckett homeland at a camp. Doesn't bear. We can't remember him. Yeah it's not fair to wouldn't be any guest and media I would if I don't want anybody can. Who got. Oh yeah. And again he was killed I deployment could play he was. Yet if there was tissue may have been caught. Harry attract attention in the crowd ever built it's still understand the shooting towards them. Did god let it would believe him then shooting him he was mad at any dynamic in any kind of any kind of action in the U member board members sort of fair. Here here here. Report and that political they'll notice and we we can't be mine debate Della showcasing. Before even that I doubt beyond the west ham united way that would expand from there will damage our way they recorded video store. Emma thought that also really well again my credit Tony second. Check of other athletes and that we wouldn't be hammy satisfied before a good way to get them out of defeat. I noticed that Alicea before he was the name and back out of his and I want to open up did you want them. I'm right here's. When your mom which. Talking. You're straight. This light we against all odds in his world. My gay guy executed. Just about trying to save his own life. You know he was not and no do adopt it was mine and no qualms about him at all. This is messed how this happened. Room. He got XQ. My name right. They right or wrong. We'll always. Program in the media. Attorneys were try to answer some your horse. Let me also just. So my friends in the media. I think we learned is from the case of George Floyd. And then ask occurred the night of the incident what George florin was murdered. The police department put out a press release did say it and man dies from medical incidents yeah. I don't want to keep that pressing him man because I want all of you ought to help us. I want every single camera out here to help us. Because do not let them pass halls twenty seconds. From. Eight different cameras are it. Giving us the dash cam video and the fact we know there were cameras 1000. On the Pope. Next day then baker may have the settlement I want my friends in the media. It's a go out and demand justice for the country to see her. This is a this is bigger then this is bigger than Andrew. Remember you know god uses good god uses that's in mysterious ways. But I would think Khalil before we went and I think Khalili about missing something I never seen before. I can't imagine what it would be like to see my dead executed on camera. But to Leo's did strong. He stood strong but he is now a victim of a broken system there from the way they interact it. To the way to covered it up. So would that I guess it's facing questions hair and Dan are not at the bar exam the time this morning and I am. I'm here. I want to save this. Roland Martin and how the media what I did then they get to choose west of pertinent parts that I love the video that showed a family has been around. I mainly. Welcome them all critical debate then go to showed a video to the family and then at the last minute. Perry they've decided that all we don't we today live in all this stuff. Where's that written in this that today the family did have the right to see that entire video or are they don't always try to show that public. Don't pertinent Clark's Sosa day did. You don't want to always gonna give this city does hold video call Milan body cameras that were available. All good dash cam from the art at least that was available and then army. You don't look. Use there was camera a little white ball we won't yeah. Transparent fair and see what Vallone as we don't these you to interpret it boy. Yeah. You've heard and you know how many different officers were firing at this point. And she will continue to be hitting the store the can you. Bloomberg there's something completely. Who we are cheaper it's come here and you can answer there's something very. It's which ended with the death comedy club did you hear that in 12 thing. Could you tell how many officers were firing. Usually seven offices and end number and there are real enough you know we lost count of filing sentinel last councilman Ed Henry Shaq. The terms of where Lester. The video console but the police vehicle market performance marked with a mark here where they give you affordable and some of them offense while. Some of them had on the change. And khakis with not enough apart in uniform in the audience or did you hear them. I feel about themselves can hear them say to him and they were. Then he decided they had kept him by rallying point and think it loudly about makes Atlanta's Tom. I'm glad I'm executive career. Undertook. Vacuum line dance around pointing at him what it can't found the fairway. Let me see and good everyone farewell. There was at least 500 Robert Clark joined the guys at him. And the enhanced airport Friday at the went back to mark so you did not see the beginning of him driving you'll see them know that any of his video with the M standing. Shoot guns pointed and yet he has already being that are different backgrounds time that's almost Manning found that the strategy and I'm so you know we'll. More but what you saw the video starts. Your here shot. It's my instead of divided Kim that was shown was also. Blow us away not the golf is he right in front of my right that's a bite him big show so that there were standing on the driver's side. You didn't leave the body Cambodia from those now that we have been out now we get it out so well even managed what Bob. The cars at a car shattered apartment across the street. Don't want their mind you I'm not certain charm that I decided that your right what they did what we shoot. Tuition at some point but he's further away and yet here. Embryos aren't aware of the shots comment there was an execution in Elizabeth City. From second warrant here. This shooting and fancy pants at the same time it's. Important things coming in we can why you. Yeah integration and he's comply. This hinges on the stairway goes even though he's complied these fishermen have so at what point horror movie ever going to reverse it was always coordinate with the digital. It was all of this enterprise it it was Tuesday and just weeks and that it. That was sent off for the wasn't down he'd Baghdad and then malware around giants intensely had about one and we don't know why don't want to you can now. It's. Done the video. Line. You'll want to go but when they're. Why do you think that it won't work your first thought when. Realized Rolling Stone. Eight of the massive wheat first windy day as we had any questions I assist you say yes how long we live video. He said and let's say he's the county attorney some of those so you. The curtain parts overburdened because I was 26 billion not a partner that was shown before the video game all. So don't do that the parks is quickly lot of them sought mr. muggy side at. Before. The video starts but it was so good to us now that wasn't part you do. I assure him we're now. Hurry and with the maintenance why did. Thank you only the united see that's. Video you gotta let me ask let me just tell you I'll answer questions about the discernment. Between what was shown and what was not something to do you gotta ask them. And they they don't come out of one of these doors. Pena on you know not job let they have done a good enough job. Putting up the warrants. They don't talk about his record do we know we know is there going to say everything bad they don't call him everything but it's not a guy right. Yeah. Column so we don't we don't know resident. That you individuals that you were video later they said on Wednesday they going to court. I mean what I think they should be arrested right now right. Or. Yeah and you. Do you can win that video and leads. You give an answer questions houses and they don't we have Black America don't understand. Well when a black person is gone away from you you think kids. Allowable to shoot them in the back. Good hero made him so I was laying there. Gun laws scary. Here and that will promote a love brand of beer and you still kill somebody. That's moment. Yeah. Blanket Diggnation. You know it's. The civilian my dad stop today so I don't feel good about it do you all feel walkers through. What's controlling this whole process that got around her and her attorney Michael coughs the county attorney Jed real questions and great yeah. It was in this area this year and I will be I want to be completely honest and everybody here it's chairs perspective plus he wanted to family to be able to see the video today. That's what he stated he says the family came he wanted in cedar media he's anyway it didn't stop don't have any reason not to say he said I don't know who. I don't know we're not going dictate who was on it was not when I don't dictate who's gonna rooms and Polly's decisions were made by the county and I can't tell you why they made no decisions but I know he's still here. The music yeah Americans currently district attorney John Cooper the attorney for the district attorney you're more from their all there is no you're no no that's one of the best questions we can ask. Ask today as it is journalist. One of the question that I want you ought to ask and I will come next one of the questions I want you to ask is how do you read dad. How do you read dad's body Campillo who. Without the prosecuting agency Larry Paul yeah yeah right then there also a bomb outside cannot commit crime. UK has somebody awards which used every single day rejected media. I. It's I was burden. No I didn't work. We don't know whether it's unknown if we don't know we always look you all. When all that you can see we're getting there would addition I would challenge around here my mom. We now know how your content turner while Rita want to prosecute do you. Family savings yeah. Didn't you come here to mark its. I got to know what I'm we'll take. Some black women's questions. And trying to create the anyhow. Whoever whether or not you'll be shown. We don't know that. I think 100 mile. Sit briefly today. Noted today's vote totals alone as the USU. In the killings in I don't know under the wheel well he's. Little unreasonable guests here it's actually yeah apparently they had Remo lawsuit filed by the media interrogate. Video released the name their regard him as may took a superior court. I mean there are gonna decide whether to release it took publicly about. You're a New York bureau how we how we hope that your. You're networking to join the lawsuit to free all of these videos last question wrote monitors are what. We're deeply golf offers for the killing turns all do these things attorneys general in the governor not the guys I hate and I. I offered him directly to talk to the attorney general's office to get an interpretation on the law. Can you repeat your shoes every so we showed no lights and refuse to look at what did anyone else offered as an anti government whatever that you have that in. Are you doing when he detonated goggle Cuellar Angela. Young and very elegant entryway explain when you're not given all the political questions remain how is that putting you have not gone. As a lawyer what do you wondering. Is there is simply not even have the lawyer my eight year old daughter will understand. They are crime some. They don't want us to see everything. So thank you or your attention and we will. Everett press conference remember and that AM tomorrow will the results about him that's been an autopsy. I hear from them the right here he still wanted. For a plan that I'm. You know. And we famous square car for free imprisoned here is wary regardless of the. There's more ahead vowed heavenly father we thank you even in the midst of chaos and confusion even in the midst of corruption and wickedness and happily we thank him for the job but to. You just been listening legal team and for the family. Andrew Brown junior who shot and killed by the police last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The Stanley went in today to watch body cam footage. From the shooting they were supposed to have seen that footage earlier this morning there was a delay they were able to go in. And see it this afternoon but as we heard from the attorneys there they did not allow the whole legal team and to view the the video and also apparently only show the Stanley a 22 snippet of only one of the body cameras at the attorney that once allowed into the room. Says that. Officers were already shooting when that small snippet of video started rolling the attorneys are now calling for the full video to be released not only for them to be able to see in his family to be able to seen. But also for the public. To be able to see in joining us now on the on his trial lawyer Robert cello for a little bit more on this Robert first let's start with what the family was allowed to see are you surprised to hear. That they were only permitted to view a 22 snippet of this. Good afternoon Diane yeah I I got him some surprise me you know we just heard. Sort out want to look just take a look at what the law requires. Under the law on the state of North Carolina. He request to look at video. Ordinarily goes through the county district to turn to the a person DO designated by the law enforcement shouldn't do that disclosure. It looks like we heard today but the county district attorney. What the one who authorized the disclosure of the of the portion but Peru Russia on why they went where they went and why they started what they started. It's gonna create a host of problems this is a nightmare situation for the government because. They're going toe to now be criticized as we just heard for hiding the ball they should've played the whole thing from beginning to end. When they agreed to do the original disclosure. And Robert B its chairman and I'm I'm watching it they. Shock really because at some point in the not too far distant future this family will see. That video with the lawyers of their choice in the room. This guy apparently they showed up and they said we're here at the invitations sheriff to see the video and we have our lawyers here and he started saying whose license to practice law in the state of North Carolina. And according civil rights attorney -- Abu Bakar sellers told him. He's have grown black man as he said that he is not. Capturing going to be bullied. In his own town in this this is like. The shows like a long time it may I I don't know what to make of it except day he's trying to defend something that eventually is gonna come out. And he's doing so in a way that makes enemies. Jerry are actually right this is a good horror. Approached by a government cute encounter civilians in this way inch and that we look at what the launch there is no exception. Under the law. That would have prevented disclosure. Is the disclosure would create a serious threat to the fair impartial. And orderly administration of justice so what does that mean. If the prosecution but ordered that the county prosecutors county district attorney turning. Puppets it would be a problem for the county to release a video such that one side or the other of the shooting wouldn't get a fair trial. Or what have some other problem in the administration. Of justice should they could've stopped lawfully any disclosure until it showed rule. Actually opened up their own pandora's box one may bring the lawyers there. And then to. Did take that tactic you just summarize for us. It's bizarre it's aggressive and hostile attend the wrong message it's completely off Colin. It's executed everything that ripped open the wounds. Of what our country is trying to heal from it from which we just hurt. Our country greeting in the George corn cakes. So Robert egged them. Right now all we have to go on about what happened that day given the limited information that we've been given from police so far. And ten limited. Video that the family and their attorneys have been shelved for now the most detailed account we have is from the attorney who was allowed in the rooms son tells Jerry Lassiter who is licensed to practice law in north Carolina's they let her in the room. And by her account on what she saw and that's one. With his hands on the steering wheel when the video starts and she says at that point there's already. At least one bullet hole in the windshield so she says officers were shooting at him. Occur this video while he has his hands on the steering wheel and after. I'm curious time not clear maybe a few seconds she says he then starts to back out of the driveway issues is at this point he's driving away from the officers not toward them. And they continue to fire on him as he backs out of the driveway and tries to drive on down the street and that he eventually bend. Crashed his car and we know that he obviously died in this incident so. Given again the very limited information we have that that's the account of his attorney in what she saw in this twenty seconds of body cam footage. How problematic do you think these peaceful B four and the police there in Elizabeth City. If what you doubt lawyer who summarized it is. True mostly true mostly accurate that the man's hands are on the steering kind of guns are drawn. And that he shopped. And then he pulled out and they continue to fire. This will be a terrible day for the government in North Carolina in my government I certainly means a local authorities it would have been shared. Will be a terrible terrible day for them. I get the back kind of shooting is not in summary as we heard. Again we don't we haven't seen the video but cure to the lawyer said that could be unlawful shooting if that's what shall. I did those police officers on the scene there an underground junior's home. Serving a search warrant and an arrest warrant on felony drug charges. But they certainly. Proceeded in this way all seven officers. Have been put on administrative leave so there are taking a close look at this and I want to ask. But a cam video has has transformed. Ordinary citizens understanding of of what really goes down in a lot of police encounters. And and also it should it seems and many of city officials and characters are recognizing transform. How these cases are processed seems like the message didn't get to county attorney Michael Cox about. How this body cam video has democratize. He overseeing the accountability. Of police in uses of force. And it could very well be that that Karen is gonna pay the price for at some point. Jerry I agree a 100%. District attorney Michael Cox. He did you know he's playing with fire here it is very news for country bleeding. Wounded. Injured. Traumatize spy violence this shooting it doesn't tortured and terrifying it is for the immediate family members. What mr. Andrew Brown. Because of this so during the press conference also is bigger than Andrew brown and for the very for the district attorney not to recognize that by. Frankly I can completely bungling the way in which this kind of its media. Needs to be handled. And to your point. De best the cameras could do it whether Turkey dash camera on the best of the officer. Shall Greenway important evidence extremely important information to share option now north and fairness to all concern. We have to remember that North Carolina law allows for hum discretion here. The county district attorney if you will the one in charge of disclosures or lose we were told today. Can all can show only goes portion of that he or she deems relevant. The request of Coke did not fight over what's relevant should never stop. They should have just shown the whole video but that goes to the point you're making that I shake someone's missing the boat your what do you videos. There's obviously a huge problem now. New trial lawyer Robert to cello always great to have your analysis Robert thank you. And that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diane using it up. And I'm Terry Moran an elective believe he would fill words. Candor brown son Khalil. Says it's like a wall and out against us all lives out here in this world and what's evacuated tomorrow at 3 PM eastern thanks for.

