Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. Man I'm Terry Moran it's a big day for president Biden's ambitious agenda employers efforts to find. Common ground with Republicans Biden is set to meet with a group of ten Republican senators. I'm their counteroffer for colored nineteen relief Republicans 618. Billion dollar plan that's well short of president finds two trillion dollar proposal that the closing share some gold this. Meanwhile former president trump is shaking up his legal team ahead of next week's senate impeachment trial. Sources tell ABC news all five impeachment lawyers expected to represented from pat resigns. In part because of disagreements over how to mount his defense is. Trial lawyers David shown and Bruce castor junior well now leads his defense. And thousands are lining up at mass vaccination sites around the country they did this weekend as you can see there. But how do you get vaccine to a remote villages in Alaska. We'll go along for the ride with the all female team delivering doses by any means necessary. We begin with president Biden meeting today with Republican senators hoping to strike a deal on a coded relief package. White House correspondent Karen Travers and ABC news political director Rick Klein join us now for more on this. Karen republicans' proposal is less than half what president Biden has asked for so is there enough common ground. Two were together wars as a non starter. They're the White House is certainly downplaying expectations for today's meeting between president Biden and his ten Republican senators. And that the Press Secretary Jen Saki said today that this is a chance to exchange ideas but she said this meeting she is not about the president accepting any offer so I think taking now off the table right there we shouldn't expect to see any major breakthrough at 5 o'clock today but there are big differences with the two proposals the president one point nine trillion dollar package and now this counterproposal is 618 billion dollars from the republic as. Things in in that are very critical and could be deal breakers are seeing it right there that didn't the president would like to see 14100 dollar checks sent to most Americans this Republican plan calls for only 1000 dollar checks. Sent to far fewer Americans Republicans are saying that the push to increase the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour is a non starter for them. But there are some good torrential glimmers of hope. The ad to proposals do call for a 160 billion dollars for coded response and that includes vaccine distribution. And several billions of dollars in food assistance for Americans who are struggling right now during the pandemic. The Diane and Terry aids you know not just Republicans who are putting pressure on president Biden saying he's got to live up to this pledge of bipartisanship she. He thinking pressure from Democrats who are saying we're ready to go we're gonna move ahead without Republicans this week because we want to get something done. Chuck Schumer and the majority leader has made it very clear that they do not want to repeat mistakes that he feels that the Democrats made back in 20092010. When they tried to work with Republicans and some of president Obama's top priorities. Scaled things down only to see Republicans not vote for the bills in the end. You know Rick and. Chris Houston on how to do this and it's a negotiation right your numbers here are my numbers here maybe there's some in the Middle East is that the impossible in this day and age president vines called for unity and bipartisanship he has that history. Is this in general something of the past or or is he tries you do have a chance to revive it. Terry this is a pivotal moment in in answering that exact question. If this is Republicans trying to call block we're gonna have to see Joseph Biden play some cards here and Houston press really from both sides on this. Wondered are you going into this you nine even trying to find some some good old days are probably more now all that good in the first place for you could get Republicans to work with Democrats. Democrats think that they there's really no sense many of them think there's no sense and even trying to engage in this and in fact it makes it harder to keep the party together. If you go out there and engage with Republicans but what the rhetoric and of that we heard at the inaugural address and through so much of the Biden campaign actually means when it comes to governing. The message from these Republicans is look ordeals because here these are the pinks you can get done tomorrow and the math is so important and so interesting here Terry because. Fifty Democrats plus those ten Republicans that sixty that's enough to break a filibuster the message implicitly carried by these Republicans is look. We can get things done we can carry things through the senate people only say yes to what we want. But for Biden of course that could come with a cost and he knows that having to downgrade his ambitions early in his presidency comes with a political cost and also potentially. Comes at a cost him his efforts to fight Colvin defining battle of his White House. And president Biden also signal support for passing the package through budget reconciliation. If negotiations fail are very hampers asked white house Press Secretary if that meant that Biden. Has abandoned homes for bipartisanship. Listen sure response. I think it's hardly an abandoning of bipartisanship leader Schumer and speaker close evil said they would also like it's just to be bipartisan. We'll see what comes out of this meeting today and if there are good ideas to put forward. We'll put four of them they're still time to do exactly that. So Karen how does that reconciliation process work and what do you think it would mean for Biden's hopes of unity and bipartisanship. As a reconciliation is a mechanism that the Democrats could now use to bring that magic number to get the coded relief package pass from sixty. Down to a simple majority which means they could get it done is reported that they keep all of there should Democrats on board and everybody holds rank. So it's essentially limiting the filibuster on something like this and we saw this happen before Republicans have used this before they did it with a tax cuts for president trump. And you know the one thing it's notable the hear from the White House is they're saying that you do reconciliation. And that changes the number from sixty down in a simple majority but that you Republicans can vote for the eventual bill they're still could be bipartisanship. Now there is a lot of push back -- that's it the white house press briefing you know questions about how old in the process is in bipartisan that's just hoping to get some votes Indiana and but the White House is insisting that no matter how do you get there doesn't mean that Republicans are prohibited from voting for this. And I think you'll still see then president bite and trying to do the outreach to sales pitch no matter what path. The Democrats in the senate choose to take on this bill. And Rick all of this is happening as the senate prepares her former president trumps second impeachment trial stemming from them. Insurrection is to tack on our capital so. About now or we're hearing trump fired that original legal team that he had in part are reporting says because he wanted that team to argue. That there was election fraud he's got a couple of new lawyers. What do you make of this. Well he doesn't have the eighteen more the B team at this at this phase the the White House lawyers those involved in this first impeachment trial a year ago they didn't want any part of this the second wave of lawyers in part recommended by senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina they are out as well the individuals that are now on board include one man whose law firm was just recently suing the truck administration over. Over a Postal Service. Thought he also happens to be perhaps best known for failing to prosecute. Bill Cosby as a local attorney that is prosecuting attorney in Pennsylvania the other lawyer has pronounced publicly that he doesn't think that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide so. This is an odd mix of folks in there they're there they're playing up potentially a pretty easy hand we know the Republicans. Are on record of 45 of them last we see this whole trial. Is he's not even constitutional. That might be easy way to go just a tip to stick to that but if the president wants a defense that really negates the false claims the lives that helped contribute. To that the awful events a month ago with a capital he is going to find a lot more resistance and it might be just a smarter legal strategy to keep this relatively simple. Yeah he is it tough client I don't there's anything. Any doubt about that Rick Klein and Karen Travers. Thanks for that report. And now to the latest on the corona virus the winter storm that's hitting the East Coast is delaying vaccinations for thousands of people closing vaccination sites in at least. Seven states but across the country the pace of vaccinations is starting to pick up. As the US works to blunt the spread of several more those. Contagious. In more contagious new variants of the virus Sar Jens Longman is joining us now from London with the latest on those straight specifically. That's south African variant James. Yeah a lot of people here mounted their where does come from I think is one of their question and they are really concerned about whether the vaccines are going to work so can you tell us about that. Terry I think it's what preoccupied as are solely idea that we shall and we got a vaccine but the virus could have mutated so far away from the original one. At the box vaccines are used to something that's really important to say is the vaccines on Middle East let's say it T seemed to be combating these areas. They're very it's a really really important because the longer it takes virus circulates in a population of more likely more variance come out. And further away if you like from the original virus they saw as the there's a lot of really important what being done to try to sequence. Got virus to a count how many these mutations in Iraq and or to stop them an important new about a vaccine to do about it's lost about released on the south Africans who are dealing with a very inheritance strain. Which according to data analyses is now accounting for 90%. Of the new cases of the corona virus and I spoke to said he Abdul Karim is she it to myself Africa's version of doctors out sheets. And the all important question vaccines how to stop the milestone not. And he had this to say on the best kinds of vaccines to combat. These near their instruments and. We don't fully understand. Why some vaccines may be efficacious against the new data into not does not. Those taxes that seems to be important. Is balloon animal antibodies. That are generated by the vaccine. I mean vaccines. Generally very high. When. Herald. The highest funerals received from cheating should. As we are there vaccines generally machine literally rules of Antigua. Find that you not only six games more antibodies. Neutralized by Otis. You can imagine that. Whose arrest scenes there generally high and minerals of immunity. Object lewd. So not all vaccines are created equal are off certain vaccines was a best combating these variants. And that's is the all important resource in the big manufacturers need in order to adjust their vaccines trade has based his. And get everyone protected kinds. Absolutely that's a really interesting look. At this virus this particular mutation which could be there with the with the world's. Understanding on and so what can you tell us about. Vaccinations the UK where you are US where I am we're doing OK how is the race to vaccinated people playing out. In the developing world. It got destroyed anyway in Britain big councilman bar for everybody in this country 13% Carnie it's difficult to population has already unvaccinated Betsy she's number achieve success. Thoughts. Professor Kareem was very quick points out but it the boxing is not going to the rest of the world quickly enough. And until everybody has the vaccine no one it's really safe a big step forward to laws are present biting but in signing off. The World Health Organization. On his dust and office that's not just about being part of some organization which understands. The corona virus that's it's actually part of an organization which funds and supports comebacks which makes Scholl that police she each vaccine manufacturers Liza Madonna and others are now it. Another box as well. Fox off Ulster she libeled a lie she huge quantities of the vaccine. For the developing world so that the richer countries don't tickle the stock which is what happens. During the first way. And a nephew and listen to what he has to say he's very very serious about the problem all of the developing world's going. I'm not just. I didn't mean what I don't think there is most as Jesse. There is no way in which vaccines have been an even beat us to do. Well. Yeah yeah. And you didn't stood me. He isn't really. Fundamental understanding. Marijuana hashish. Can imagine that he's going to vaccinations population when they are going to be sitting. Here. The minister who or Maxine news. You need grueling. New human beings and let's. Go is that some Beatles is a recipe for dessert. And while we gruesome case but I don't think Asian. So we were. Going to lose or. You know to do so gloomy season hasn't yet been rooting me and mechanisms. To cope. Always support. Iraq's needs seven billion dollars to be able to do its work its need to act. But he was telling me that that plan is to get about 20% of the developing world fascinated by the end of 20/20 one some long long road. In a pandemic we are literally all in this together. James London Longman in London thanks very much. And here at home of Biden administration is trying to ramp up corona virus testing White House health official announced a new contract today for eight point five million. At home rapid response test from a company called alone. The tests will not require a prescription and can be used on children and asymptomatic cases ABC news contributor doctor Todd I learned joins us now with more. Doctor on this sounds like. Great news but we've heard about at home testing before and it seems to never quite be and the reality that it seems. Good afternoon to and it your right hand in his home testing is really critical we need rapid. Inexpensive. Accurate test in order to be pervert. But they have to we have to be able and that you perform them not just one time. So why it's so important because you just heard genes talk about the transmission being uncontrollable. Leads to more of these variants in these parents more contagious. He becomes circular that we're just going to see more cases so we can. Stay at home and allow people who were affected to stay home and that's going. Really G increased overall transmission and ultimately they'll also help decrease the experience. That we also learned today that the government reportedly does not have race and ethnicity data for nearly half of the vaccinations now. Given the stress on trying to ensure equitable vaccination program how women issued do you think this is. This is a very big deal you know we need better health data surveillance to shed light on number racial disparities why. I mean it's obvious you know. Racial minorities blacks Hispanics are dying tuned in three times more commonly than whites are for example. This virus is not affecting all of us equally so what's really important that we understand is upset this before as far as sequencing around the world week. We monitor what we don't measure so this is not known for example we have to measure. And make sure that appeared to of these vaccines are being rolled over didn't equitable. Yeah true and one big issue. His mistrust in the vaccine especially still it since its news a lot of disinformation. High you see out there and what concerns you. Now while this is is really hits close to home. So we've got changes information I think there's two ways we can try to long. He's really attacked the citizens want and it's promoting truth. The other is dispelling myths hyping promoting true these easier and lasting less exhausting but I'm gonna try to do both right now. So first dispelling myths so what we're hearing is that people are dying after they received Kobe vaccine that the cold indexing is killing people. That is absolutely. Indians did is dis information remember the cold in nineteen got seen. Greatly reduces severe infection and we know listen here coping nineteen reduces dia. So the cold in nineteen vaccine can reduce deaths from Kobe nineteen remember the vaccine itself doesn't just prevented us. People are still gonna die after they receive the vaccine hit by the lower in this snowstorm. Get into more vehicle accident and die there are people that are going to tell you that because I got the vaccine two weeks ago. I die of the vaccine that's not true. So people who are sick. Elderly die but the you don't die because of that seemed to ensure this vexing is to increase in the number of cases we've seen this in our system. And overall we seem significantly less staff get infected there's less transmission. That's one example of bashing disinformation. Right and it's so important doctor Tyler and we appreciate you as always and we will continue Taylor added resonance that you're going forward thank you. As always indeed while the massive winter storm heading up the East Coast has led. To some vaccine delays with thousands of flights canceled some doses may not be able to be delivered in vaccination centers and at least. Seven states are canceling appointments. Are evil either pilgrim is that a mega vaccination site at Boston's Fenway Park. Where it's just starting to snow in the what's the latest. The snow really just now starting to come down had a pretty good clip it wasn't snowing here in Boston all morning. It's opening day of sorts here at Fenway Park. The first day of this mass vaccination site and they had to change the plans on day one they actually opened an hour earlier. That was to accommodate all of these people because they knew this note was going to come they ask everyone with an afternoon appointment if they could come. In the morning hours sometime between eight. At one. And officials here told us reminded us this is New England they are used to dealing with the snow and they will make it through it. Absolutely. Vaccine are either doberman Boston there. Up next a group of medical professionals in Alaska is doing what ever it takes to get over nineteen vaccine to people who needed their even in the most remote areas fascinating inside look. That's their incredible journey. Welcome back an all female team of medical professionals in Alaska tracked by plane sled and snowmobile through sub zero temperatures to safely deliver the gold in nineteen vaccine to people in need. They're just one of the many teams helping to make Alaska the state with the most Covert nineteen vaccinations per capita in the entire country. Beasts income to be Alaska at 33 miles north of the Arctic Circle the all female team born a bush plane. One bill to fly further north and Iraqi territory. We were old sense. Prowler. To get into this tiny little plainly we're all willing Bob let him we needed to. With just a few hours of daylight in sub zero temperatures doctor vanguard to nurses and pharmacists have no time to waste. Once they landed villagers tried out to them on snowmobiles. The women for low that they misled and are pulled the rest of the way into the village. It was so much notice that I've never been to any of these villages. So what color. Adventures can trigger a loan where the town from here and where we gotta go and yeah we didn't try very big top dog. Weeding presented by the village community health aide practitioners for a chance. They each made in the villages in there on the front lines of health care in these were all hard to access community. Where has the eyes didn't years how are provided. Some 550. Champs are spread out over a 107 deal rural Alaskan villages. And their relationships with the elders in for some. The ability to speak the native language is essential to provide the right care for these locals. And you're native English Jane it is Barrett who works its. Founders. Greeted you don't speak English you couldn't bring it still didn't know what they're staying. Villagers that hand descends to the clean. Enrollees in the bitter cold to be vaccinated they come to the clinic and summon our chats. Well go ahead animation the paperwork setting where we get there's an acceptance screen adaptation and they just. Come you know I would want to get there. That leaves you unity in weave back and hand me it's trying to take care asbestos begin some elders unable to reach the clinic themselves and require home visits. Film. In years and I'm. Go Alice harm our justice was what Matt yeah prepared them back into the ground and the ways that she did not live to. How did. And then between the village clinic and the house yet to make certain our part and didn't read three. Do you worry about them are actually pretty neat game yeah. Correct exactly yeah so what we would still. If she would have been so are we live Margaret there. What we regretted NA padded envelope like a bubble wrap. My prayers held at poster her body. We I'm not snow machine to get over it get oh lead them. You know unity. There are well we did we get the best we could we had to come up with and the moment we made it work and we had a really good time together. On this day they traveled hundreds of miles a fascinating 65 people. These women are part of a larger health care team sending people into the Arctic several times a week to service and he's eleven villages. And efforts like this are happening across the last frontier of the Alaskan state senator Johnny Olson was vaccinated near his home in rural pool event in the. I think it's just a level of commitment that the health corporation the port Villa work for the health corporation have. Trying to get this lifesaving vaccine or the computer which are elderly and the people that are most vulnerable and all of this country look at that are out there. The nurses like Darrell bock in Homer, Alaska often fly to service villages several times a week. But during the winter the weather doesn't always allow it myself they rely on the unfavorable sees. But you know yourself to be adaptable. And then and frankly this is Alaska this is something that you know this we have unpredictable weather here this is just something where you work this year read. Yeah. Much windier days rates normally. So. That's that are challenge aren't getting offered here. Captain Kurt Jackson navigated treacherous waters to deliver five nurses. Hands only vaccine I just albums it's gonna be a bit of the bumpy ride at this moment the clutches blue box a little bit more animals at the boat starts it takes its big. Thirty degrees swinging a mean it's pounding through so I tried to go as slow as possible to get them through I really feel safe put them. Because eight they really except those costs and again you know there are people who quote portrait. Can't take chances. You know. Yeah aka. I remember people that I know stop friends. Took chances and editor and Paris and time. They arrived safely instilled via I was definitely emotionally choked up feeling like this was a moment where we kind of are starting to do something positive here. It's all part of the commitment these health care professionals make to service the rural villages that are mostly cut off from the rest of the world. But not forgotten about. Thanks again a whitworth and thanks and congratulations to that team. Dove women upsurge is doing amazing work and that doesn't stress here on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I'm day and the state Ilyce you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern. Have a great day in space.

