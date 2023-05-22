Breaking down the growing GOP presidential field

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Politico senior Washington correspondent and Playbook co-author Rachael Bade about the growing list of 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live