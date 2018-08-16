Transcript for The Briefing Room: Rep. John Lewis remembers Aretha Franklin

And yeah. Good afternoon you're watching ABC news I'm John Santa king in Washington a busy day around town to around politics we're gonna get there in a minute great to have. Earth McGraw hear it does today. Thank you and we're gonna start today actually a little differently because everyone's talking that the passing of the queen of soul Aretha Franklin. 76 years old dying early this morning. Just there's only thing you can say about her her voice which France six people I mean every time you would hear that song. RE SPE CT those words mean it now. I mean just the impact of her life and we have some on the phone with us today I'm an icon himself who who knew. Ms. Franklin so well on her room packed the civil rights to and that's congressman John Lewis congressman can hear me. Yes I can hear your farewell thank you. The congress and we thank you for taking time to join us and and we know you join all the nations say and remembering Aretha Franklin give us your best memory of her congressman. Well for a source it was one of the current board of a she was parade. Raisins. But home. She spoke a burning. Issue used abusing. Oh boy. To bring people together. I think today in America. We wouldn't be appropriate or without support and the commitment. And dedication of this woman. She didn't get our immoral and but she fumes. Gotten used it to desperate people to come together. To be Brothers and sisters. She at what was hopes. Wanna recruit they want people so it didn't adequately go blind people worries. Bully who was Jewish. More room. It didn't were adequately. If there is Asian American but in the eighties where it will book. Envelope but used it. Public that would put yet one occasion. In 1960. What was left eleven. People won't even though it goes. But it kept thinking it certainly it was. If you'll get things. If he he certainly had an impact on so many lives congressman and I knew you talk about her music in the impact respected definitely becoming the anthem. Of the civil rights movement. All we all. People who do you look you know. Go to lower throughout the you know what was called you dropped me in Selma Alabama. And put quarter in a machine. And we've had been used to it. You would all of us to grow old speckled others. Congressman do you have a favorite song of hers that that stands out TO. Well. And waves. With some courses or no secret this person gospel of balloons. Rob. Crosses. They're so. It was so. And we room watching today congressman Meehan sowing evil paying their respects to her we've been watching memorial that's building. Outside the Apollo Theater that as many people are just paying respects to them laying flowers down and her memory. Today what was the last time he spoke with her congressman. Well us. Use so little. In Washington DC. Maybe now almost two years it was the portrait gallery where she was been. She a lot of. That would involve that is but there's Gupta bill. I don't know her. Father. Those substantive. Cities. He made with label over spilled out or that person if she was beating those it is. Issue as Soviet people. What happened to such as such person. While is she really seem like such an incredible woman it's so grateful to have you join us are on this on this day. Tom we know you're you're thinking of her and her family we appreciate you taken a couple minutes to share some memories with us thank you very much congressman. What make you very much for having me. We're gonna have more on Aretha Franklin's life tonight on ABC is special 20/20 they'll be airing at 8:7 central tonight you can catch that on BBC television network but we are gonna move on. Some other news making headlines in the political world today. And that is actually as we count down to mid terms we are looking closer and closer we are approaching into the seventy and how we've been feeling does it Nowak. For ever all the we have someone this tracking this for all year long I don't know how he's gonna follow John Lewis but I know he's gonna try and that's our friend at 538 Micah Cohen managing editor thereby cut. Thank you for joining us we know that you folks have released your forecast for the mid terms today. Looking at the chances for the Democrats to retake the house break it down for us what what is the big picture right now as we get closer to November. The headline is really that Democrats are favorites to take the house according to our model about reinforce freighter so that's. You know I think a lot of people suspected that based on elections we've had based on the out in popularity of trump. But the headline number is really Democrats have about it three in four chance to take that out. And talked me for second if you can because we know obviously every house every seat in the house. Is up this year as far as the dish tricks you are watching those competitive ones what's the makeup of them at the moment what's their diversity life. It's really a grab back you know there are. Highly educated suburban districts that are that are gonna decide who controls the house there are more overall. Less educated this fix that I think are gonna have a say there are districts and that west in the sun belt in the northeast. And so you know you can you hear some people talk about. The democratic path and winning back to houses through the suburbs. North winning back the trump voters. And I think what our models show this is it's really a little bit up all of the about. And yet we've been watching obviously is are getting closer Meredith you know. The president has been out on the campaign trail more and as we know work right after Labor Day he's saying he's going to be out there nuns. That's right he's going to be hitting the ground running they had said that. The president is going to be on the campaign trial Ani where from five to seven days and look he's been tweeting out endorsements for candidates. And Democrats have shown that there are able to win in places where Tron overwhelmingly hat's support think about. Connor Lam from Pennsylvania. And you know even in places like West Virginia where I've been covering some of the races there and they how to race that. You know went to leaning Republican and meaning in an area where trump overwhelmingly overwhelmingly. Winds so they're gonna try to get the president out there trying to rally at support and by right now it seems like the Democrats have the wind. And and Mike I mean just how that first second I mean obviously president. Every time he's on Twitter talking about the mid terms he believes that army many people be writing on his coat tails he's going to be out there is merit just noted. One from your analysis. Ease the impact of the president on these races. Pretty big actually so one of the more reliable roles in politics if that mid terms. Go against the president's party in particular when a president as unpopular. The voters and put the other party in power during mid terms. President trump has them popular and so I think what you'll see it is. Did though one of the main reason Democrats are favorites to pick up the house is president trop now maybe he can help. Turn out the GOP base a little bit and but the kind of fundamental. Landscape here has a lot to do with trumpet how unpopular is over all. Well Mike I know you and eighteen at 530 you're just released this report obviously argue partnership with you here to ABC so we're looking forward to that is were counting down 81 days to go lower everything you go is exhausted yet. Are you just give revving up. And please don't remind me. Went. And that caffeine Micah Cohen at 530 our friend thank you very much sir appreciate it is always thank you. We're gonna move on now to some other news that we're tracking and that is that pending verdict the Paul Matta for trial it was eleven days of testimony both the prosecution and very short and the defense didn't present a case Catherine folders is over an eastern district of Virginia where she's been hunkered down for the last day now three weeks watching this all play out and Catherine. On the judge this morning continuing to keep the room laughing as he sent the jury. Off two start. Protecting home reports thing. He had this is my new here in this courtyard right outside the court out. The judge is still keeping everyone laughing they're only in there for about twelve minutes today but the jury actually requested a bigger room because of all those carts that evidence. That they're going to have to go through. Perspective it's 388. Exhibits but. One whom is 708. Oh. They need a bigger ram and I think they're actually using their break room. Instead of that small room off the court house. The other funny amendment and then Saturday it was that and perhaps seeing it is that that laughter and idealism but if you're in a way that you said. Mr. trump for you here. Everybody turn their heads the Cleveland about it was actually. Jim trumpet the prosecutor. In the next game and everybody lacking even that had on and a more clapping as well also was still husband's sense a humor even they were only in hampered well minutes. I mean I'm sure I was laughing the for a hot second. That congressman watts like going on right now and I got this thing I have many opponents of message. Well Catherine stick with us because speaking the president speaking of count I do want to bring in Jordan felt over at the White House and Jordan no matter what the verdict is in this case whether Pullman porters found guilty or not guilty. Regardless the White House and the president's legal team have been watching this one very closely. Yet they sure are John and we know that they want this alternate to wrap up this noon at they're watching to see what happens with me and whereas perhaps. An indication for how seriously to take Mars ongoing trial. I sit there watching this very closely as a signal for next expert for their own longer term battle against smaller. And Catherine let me just go back to you before we wrap and that is you know you've obviously been healthier. As we've seen it yet I'm surprised you haven't set up tents and can't finish but. I hear you just don't think it right here. That's the bill for the air conditioning we're getting. But Catherine you just in the last couple days you've been talking to the defense team as they've been coming in and out of court. Even though the chose not to put on defense they have their closing statements that was their opportunity. To present their side of the case the. They do they feel extremely confident they say their client has good chances of victory actually sitting in his hotel you can't see. Right behind us. All at a table just waiting they seem to be in good spirits and look multiple legal experts have spoken to today say a quick verdict would. It you know not be good for the defense so as long as the Stearns on. You know obviously they're hoping for a hung jury. Or some and I got a look they're still in good spirits and they say. Paul man a port is also in good spirits and he is hoping and believes there will be a good outcome here. We will be watching it all as we said yeah there's no way to predict when a jury will come back but we know that you will be there. With your tent and central air conditioning Catherine folders over in the eastern district of Virginia thank you my friend we appreciate it. Coming back inside to be. Or are now there's another screw eagle watching today and that ease the free press papers all across the country teaming up really coming back responding to the president. And all the attacks he's been making at the news media over the last almost two years now. Right this isn't African spearheaded by the boxing let's editorial page and they got over. 300 newspapers to sign on and write editorials baton work quite skating towards the president's. I'm rhetoric towards the Pratt's by it all so it was a U it was a big push for the First Amendment. And for defending the rights the free press it. For a lot of people they think is under threat and early this morning Jordan solves we swear somebody else chime in on this movement and that will be president. Yeah that's definitely got under the president's and I'm Alex you guys put up between there at the president. At digging in against the media on this ad basically continuing to make this case that they Amy as opposition party here and month. We know that this is a president he you. Fries with that fight and oftentimes the media has become a convenient foil for and we're right here we're pressing him every day. And that its fourth noting John that not every line joins an honest fight against the president. Let me read you what out like hindsight they said. To join into this kind of he thinks the conspiracy thinking by this president and his loyalists like it then ammunition to scream about collusion. So widely while we seen this valiant effort by many. Joining against the president there's also this case to be me back. The fast. Waits have fight against the president's attacks on the media is to come out here on the front line here at the White House everyday and to do our jobs without fear without bias. And report on this White House accurately. And that is really John the fast way to combat the president attacks on what it is we do every. Miles said Jordan fell through over at the White House thank you very much that Jordan we appreciate it and and really quick Myrna the mean going into the weekend here when of the president's had a pretty quiet daisy at a cabinet meeting but tomorrow he's heading to New York for a little of his other favorite activities and fundraising. He is he's going to be heading Matthew as the Southampton area for some some fundraisers and mom none of them will be open of the press we now he wants to fundraisers he's going to be mixing and mingling with supporters. And then he's off Q pat answer permanently and become another weekend another will be watching that thing. And I was gonna do it for us here in Washington for earth McGraw John San Suu Kyi make sure download BBC news app for any news any time thanks for joining us you're watching. ABC news.

