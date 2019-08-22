Transcript for Candidate Jay Inslee drops out of 2020 presidential race

They do a quick check in on the 22 when he presidential race on still large spilled but some couples have dropped out so want to bring in our deputy political director Mary Alice park's Mary Alice good to see you. Governor Jay and Lee dropped out of the race. Randy governor from the evergreen state. My home state of Washington governor and Lee hasn't dropped out but he did pretty issue of climate change front and center and it is democratic primary. A lot of the environmental group said that he is a climate change plan. Was the gold standard and a lot of the other candidates really modeled their plans off of a hint. I expect that the debate over climate change just how fast these democratic. Presidential primary contenders would work to wean the country off of fossil fuels if they were elected. I believe all of that we'll stay front and center in the debate largely because of yen speaking you know he he dropped out but what it what does he plan to do next since he's not in this race anymore. Read as a lot of chatter that he will run for a third term in Washington State and I know you have a pretty good shot at fat. There's a lot of controversial proposals in Washington State but he really elevated his national profile by running for president and I think it. How Washington State residents were proud of a governor who was out there talking on these progress initiatives. Irate and Mary Alice of course more debates coming up the next ones posted by ABC whose then a who's out of this debate. Right now ten candidates have a qualified and that's really interesting number because if no one else qualifies. They will all be on a one night that would obviously be the first time that we would have a single night a debate. In this presidential cycles so far we had these two night events. But that might happen if hat so if anyone else qualifies or a few more qualified there'll be to ignite the candidates will be split. Into two groups and don't be a little bit interesting but right now ten of called Biden a few more on the bubble. I read and those are in September correct yeah that's right coming up September 12 right Mary Alice parks in our DC bureau thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.