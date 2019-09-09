Transcript for CBP commissioner denies turning away Hurricane Dorian victims from the US

Is a humanitarian mission right with respect to this so if if your life is in jeopardy in the Bahamas. And and you want to get to United States you're going to be allowed. The company United States right whether you have travel documents or not we've already allowed US that sin and non US sits and we've RD process people that how travel documents and don't have travel documents we're trying to do that most expeditious we way we can't. To support humanitarian mission. But again as I stated before we're still gonna go through the process that if you looked at the time that process I think the first shipment came in. Had owner of over 14100 individuals. We did that ship and a couple hours right it was just amazing work that the folks at CBP did but we're still gonna do our job we still need to process you've we still need to vet them to make sure that we're not letting dangerous people in taken advantage of this are giving another example is. We had. Some individuals that brought. Children with them. From the Bahamas who lost their mom and dad. So we need to make sure that that where they did what's earning affairs activity involved. Or they just do and a humanitarian reasons picked the kid and so far that's what we've seen but we still have to vet that out.

