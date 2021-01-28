Transcript for Censure instead of impeachment trial?

This morning the bipartisan effort is under way to keep Donald Trump from ever holding office again as a conviction in the former president's impeachment trial grows more unlikely. The behavior is impeachable and certainly warrants conviction but I think the chances are virtually zero senators Tim Kaine and Susan Collins are drafting a resolution that would Cintron trump for inciting the deadly capital right. And they claim must censure vote could lead to ground to band trump from ever running for office again. By using language from the fourteenth amendment in the censure resolution. Under the wording about RO dia fourteenth amendment of the constitution section three. Anybody whom participates in an insurrection against the constitution. Or gives aid and comfort to those who do is barred from ever serving in office again. Legal experts call it a long shot plus this that your vote would be in lieu of an impeachment trial and democratic leadership doesn't appear to be backing down on that. Make no mistake. There will be a trial. And the evidence against the former president will be presented in living color for the nation and every one of us to see. Now the Republican leader in the house is imploring other members of his party to stop fighting each other. Kevin McCarty who's expected to meet with former president trump in Florida today told colleagues on a conference call to focus on defeating the biting agenda in quote cut the crap out. In the meantime the Homeland Security Department has issued a rear national terrorism advisory. Warning that violent extremists who support trump could feel in bold and after the capital attack. Air Al they're they're angry they're disenfranchised. There are upset the present trump lost this morning a California may and is now charged after allegedly being found with 49 firearms in five pipe bombs the FBI claims he was preparing for an attack. In texted I want to blow up a Democrat building bad I hope 45 president trump goes to war. If he doesn't I will and now a California Democrat is introducing a bill to expelled Georgia congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Green who's accused of endorsing political violence in its when he nineteen basement video green appears to support executing speaker Nancy Pelosi. And this video now surfacing also from 2019 chose green confronting David Hogg a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. Martin wearing red light gun on that attacker Second Amendment right Manhattan sag. His sentence saying because there really isn't anything to say he guys. Now in response to that video green said quote I will always worked to protect our gun rights and context here in the history of house only five members have been expelled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.