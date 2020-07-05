Transcript for All charges dropped in Michael Flynn case

This is an ABC news special report. Good afternoon everyone I'm Terry Moran here at ABC's Washington bureau and we're interrupting your programming because there's a major news out of the nation's capital right now the Department of Justice. Has just announced that it is dropping all of the charges in the criminal case. Against Michael Flynn former general Michael Flynn who was president trumps first national security advisor Flynn. In December 2017. Pled guilty. In a court to lying to federal investigators who were investigating his contacts with the Russian ambassador in Washington you member this was all part. Though Russia gate investigation. Flynn whose conviction. He pleaded guilty once again was seen as one of the main accomplishments of this special prosecutor special counsel Robert Mueller is. Investigation. It has been railed against by Flynn himself he tried to withdraw his guilty plea and he. Got did the support of the president of the United States Donald Trump. In order to castigate what the special counsel had done this is an amazing turn of events this is really one of the last nails in the coffin. Of Robert Muller's investigation I want to go to our Justice Department. Correspondent Pierre Thomas on this pier what is the rationale here and this is not a pardon once again. This is the Department of Justice which brought the federal charges against plan to which. He freely pled guilty now saying we're dropping all the charts what happened. But Terry I was in court wind Flynn pled guilty to these charges he went to the case point by point making the case of he had in fact. A lied to the FBI. But the Justice Department today is holding that there was not a legitimate basis to do an investigation of flan in essence and they're saying that. There's some question as to whether the cleaning was materially false whether the statement was materially false or not so this is clearly the Justice Department taking issue with a wave that the FBI. Lost and conducted their investigation of Michael Flynn. And it went to court today to basically throw out the case now again fascinating thing. Having been in that court to watch Michael Flynn say yes in fact he did lie about his interactions phone conversations. Whip the question then Russian ambassador to United States. Which he apparently had lied about to be vice president of the United States there was no issue that he did lie and I'm and tell you. This will be a major blow to the FBI because one of the things the FBI has held is a major issue. Is that they want people to tell them the truth. When they come and do an investigation they believe it had a major impact on how cases unfold and this will be a definitely a blow to the FBI. A blow out of the FBI Pierre Thomas thank you very much of triumph. For president trump was SA has been railing against not just a special counsel's investigation of him and president trump. But of the people who were involved once again. Michael Flynn president trumps first national security advisor. All the criminal charges against him being dropped by the Justice Department even after Flynn had pled guilty and in that plea answered. The question of the judge are you doing this freely where you and track. All that is gone that we'll have much more on this on world news tonight with David Muir and on abcnews.com. So stay tuned. Two ABC news as we continue to cover this really amazing development out of Washington DC I'm Terry Moran have a good afternoon. This has been a special report from ABC news.

