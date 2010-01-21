Transcript for Citizens United ruled on by Supreme Court in 2010

Blockbuster decision from the Supreme Court today. Opening floodgates for companies and unions to spend all the money they want attacking political candidates. The test case was a broadside against Hillary Clinton and here's Terry Moran. It all started with an obscure documentary film Hillary the movie look what. And an addictive. A relentless attack on then Senator Hillary Clinton made in 2008 when she was running for president by a group called Citizens United law which was funded in part by corporate money. Congress had prohibited corporations and unions from advertising during campaigns part of the 2002 McCain Feingold law. So Citizens United was banned from airing its movie on video on demand and that the court ruled today is censorship plain and simple. By a five to four vote the sharply divided justices declared that the law violates the first amendment's guarantee of free speech for all. Even corporations. Justice Anthony Kennedy writing for the court in ringing terms declared. When government seeks to use its full power including the criminal law to command where a person may get his or her information. Or what do is trusted source here she may not here he uses censorship to control thought. Libertarians and many Republicans hailed the ruling. The more voices that are heard in marketplace of ideas in politics the better off voters are the better off the system that is. But justice John Paul Stevens in an impassioned dissent said the court was turning its back on decades of efforts to protect elections from the corrupting effects of big money. Bottom the court's opinion is dust a rejection of that common sense of the American people. Now this is an election year so you will see the impact of this decision soon they'll be a lot more ads if you can believe it insurance industry drug companies. Wall Street big unions targeting or supporting individual candidates and one more thing. Every time a member of the House of Representatives or senator takes a vote right across the street here they'll be thinking about all that new money. And whether will be for them or against. Diane right Terry Moran our thanks to you don't blockbuster decision as we said.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.