'This is their civil war, they need to resolve it': Rep. Glenn Ivey on McCarthy

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) about the historic removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker, and why Democrats chose to vote against McCarthy staying in power.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live