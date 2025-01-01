What we know about Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans attack

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and former Department of Homeland Security official Marsha Espinosa discuss the suspect, who was a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Texas.

January 1, 2025

