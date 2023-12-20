Colorado Supreme Court bars Trump from primary ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled former President Donald Trump is disqualified from running in the state's Republican primary on the grounds he engaged in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

December 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live