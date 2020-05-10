Transcript for Concerns over safety of Secret Service after President Trump’s motorcade ride

Latest developments on president comes home in nineteen diagnosis chief of staff mark matters telling ABC news this morning. That he is optimistic the president will be able to leave the hospital today and that's a decision will be made later today between president trumps. And his medical team this. After the president briefly and unexpectedly. Left the hospital on Sunday for a surprise that drive past his supporters to. Outside Walter Reed medical center that's first round is waking up again this morning. As he continues to battle the virus that is now claim the lives of more than 209000. Americans. Over the weekend the president delivering a message from the hospital. That he now quote it can get fixed. Yeah I learned a lot about companies. Tyler then I'm really going to school this is the real school. Check that surprised drive I is raising questions this morning about the safety of the Secret Service agents in the car with him. As Kobe case is linked to the president continues to grow. At least eleven people including First Lady Lonnie trump had tested positive. After attending a recent ads and fight that Supreme Court nominations and I just over a week ago. Cecilia Vega is outside Walter Reed medical Fenner and starts us off. It was a stumped it violated CDC guidelines and unnecessarily put the health of Secret Service agents at risk. Breaking his fourteenth goal to re do would drive by for his supporters gathered outside the hospital. He's here in the backseat wearing a mask and windy and others in the SUV with him exposed health experts say the president likely still contagious. Overnight the White House saying in a statement appropriate precautions were taken including PP eat the movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do. But the administration's own CDC says any movement of a hospitalized coded patient. Outside their room should only be done for medically essential purposes. And Walter Reed attending physician doctor James Phillips saying that your responsibility is astounding. Adding every person in that car now has to quarantine for fourteen days they might get sick. They may die for political theater. And after a weekend in the hospital he now says as he's learned a lot. So. It's been very interesting journey has learned a lot about Kobe's Tyler then I'm really going to school this is the real schools. This is and let's read the book school. And I get it. It follows a weekend of mixed messages and false statements from the president's medical team. On Saturday White House doctor Sean Conley repeatedly dodging questions about whether the president was so sick he needed oxygen. Yesterday and today he was not on us Thursday no oxygen none of this moment and yesterday with the team now whoa whoa we roll here. He was not on oxygen. But now Connolly says he did actually administer oxygen to the president on Friday at the White House. After his blood oxygen dropped sources telling ABC the president had difficulty breathing. It was concern for possible rapper progression of the illness. I recommended that president we try some supplemental oxygen to see how he'd respond. Also over the weekend Conley time and time again painted a rosy picture of the president's condition this morning the president is doing very well the T nine. Are extremely happy with the progress the president has made him but just minutes after that. The White House chief of staff mark meadows issued a dire warning to reporters saying we are still not on a clear path to a full recovery. Leader telling Fox News the president's health deteriorated. And aides were very concerned. He had. Cheaper end eight blood oxygen level in dropped. Rather rapidly he. My Sunday the president's doctors in full damage control and. I was trying to reflect the the upbeat attitude that the team the president this course of illness has had. It didn't want to give anything any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. Dom and in doing so. You know came off. We're trying to hide something it was initially true. And so have here had a. The White House releasing these pictures of the president at work inside Walter Reed. Doctors say he's responding well to the anti viral treatment ran dozen beer and a steroid. It is emulating himself walking around the White House medical units without. Limitation. Or disability. But this morning there are serious questions about why and how president trump caught co lead in the first place. Last week's Rose Garden announcement for his Supreme Court pick Amy coney Barrett a possible super spreader event the path. Packed crowd shoulder to shoulder a few wearing masks both I was side and at an indoor reception. So far nine people in attendance testing positive including the First Lady who is experiencing a mild cough and headache. Also Kellyanne Conway a two Republican senators and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie seen at the event hugging others. Christie also part of the president's debate prep team last week. And now five out of the nine people involved have tested positive including top eight hope hicks and campaign manager bill stepping in. And it doesn't end there others who had recent contact with the president testing positive to. Including White House journalists the head of the Republican Party. And the president's personal assistant and body man seen boarding Air Force One last week with hicks neither wearing a mask. And it's a mega joins me now from outside Walter Reed medical center Eric Rivera Susan questions on that timeline of president trumps diagnosis what do we know about. Well and he was exposed. And when he tested positive. Yeah ain't that good morning TVs are a lot of questions right now because doctors essentially refused to answer this question over the weekend they were when they were repeatedly. Asked about this Thailand but let me tell you we do know sir are telling us. That president trump had already received his positive test results. When he called in to Fox News and spoke to Sean Hannity on Thursday night despite the fact that the president told Hannity that he was still waiting for his results. A lot of questions also about his trip to bed minster on Wednesday for that fund raiser at his Press Secretary is saying that when he took that trip he had not received. His positive test results at the time. But even let you know this there are still pretty serious questions about why he went. Anyway because even when he did go whether knotty had a positive test results he still knew that he adamant exposed to hope picks. Who tested positive and we're now knowing eLearning even that he put about 200 supporters at risk when he went ahead when of that fund raiser anyway. And speaking of putting people at risk do you know anymore about who on the president's medical team cleared that dry and outside Walter Reed last night. Now we zone in the White House is saying that people on that team didn't clear it but look it almost doesn't matter because. The reality is the president is still under quarantine here at Walter Reed and that means that you are not supposed to leave his own CDC as we centerpiece. Says that you're not supposed to leave the hospital room. Quarantine and lessons medically essential this was clearly not medically assessed essentially experts that we spoken to. Say that it's very likely that president trump is still contagious. He jeopardize the Secret Service that he was in that SUV with a jumper is a medical professionals who are here when he decided to take this trip. And we should also note that it had video that the president released announcing this surprise drive by. He said he also met with military troops here in the hospitals there's some pretty serious questions. About that and and you know this there's this doctor here at Walter Reed an attending physician Eva. Who is calling and this this stunt basically reckless. And says that these Secret Service agents are now gonna have to quarantine for fourteen days because they were in that SUV with the president a potentially exposed to to -- from him. The say they even watching this all weekend outside Walter Reed medical center thank you so much.

