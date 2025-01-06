Congress certifies Donald Trump's Electoral College win

House and Senate lawmakers met in a joint session to certify President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 victory. Vice President Harris, who lost to Trump, is presiding over the ceremony.

January 6, 2025

