Transcript for Congressman Mike Waltz on immigration bills in the House

Republican congressman Mike Walton Florida. Joins me now for more on this congressman thanks for being here I shudder colleague senator Lindsey Graham has essentially said that nothing should happen no legalization for dreamers or anyone else. Until the border crisis is resolved and yesterday. Congresswoman missing Maria Salazar was on our show talking about her own immigration proposal which includes enhancing border security and the for those who have been here for years obeying a law on paying taxes. What do you think of that plan. I certainly think I deal I can be had to be content to some resolution. Of this way it went you know is absolutely a crisis on note on the border mean if you look at a fat lead. Doctors Without Borders says no. Thirty to 40%. Of young girls. Detonate that transit on the Central American state to the United States border are assaulted. Or abused in some way. Eight that is absolute correct it but I think we also have to look at policy changes Biden administration is just recently put in place. Where they lower order security sent a signal that. At the border is open and I was applying for asylum. I now can be released into the United States interior at eight in essentially send a signal across Central America and make that dangerous journey diet and and you could find your way in United States illegally with Charlize and I think that's incredibly your response. Now president Biden and other members of the administration have clearly said. Do not come across the border at least right now but that's clearly not enough so what is it that you think of by an administration does need to do right now. And what do you say to satellite that streamer that we just heard from who feel like they're here they're obeying the law they're doing their work they're paying their taxes and they feel like their futures are being held cost. Yeah short so I think the first thing and edit this deal was on the table. Years ago under the trumpet administration where we half or security Ers does have a decent and shall we don't have order security. And even the Internet which eyewitness or even if he gave amnesty to everybody here today just how the same problem. Just a few years from now with a net and secure order and and I certainly -- for. Many and they dreamers and doctor recipient side we need to get that sequential deal. In place for weekend or. As so congressman I do wanna hit another topic to give me just quickly will you do you plan to support either of these measures coming before the house now related to immigration and would you support. The Salazar plan if that was the orient. By what I like about the Salazar plan as she emphasizes border security. And fortunately that tie up plan which has been supported from. Then Senator Biden Pelosi and many others and the past. I frankly didn't wait for political reasons to close then president trop so I would support more comprehensive. Approach but what's before us now has nothing to do with border security I think it's gonna make a problem worse. Odd because it just sends a signal that it's somehow noted it did. A journey is so dangerous. So many young girls are being salt it but it if you somehow survived that journey and you can find your way and United States illegally. I think it sends. Not to mention I talk veterans. Who are dating services they need a strain on our schools a strain on our upper structure. And end I'd sponsored. Special immigrant or a special immigrant visa Afghans that all of us an Iraq. Many many immigrants who have waited and lying gone through the process now like they're being. Jumped in line are those coming across illegally we have to score and upper border and then we reform our immigration. I want to ask you about Coleman vaccinations recent poll found nearly half of Republican men would choose not to get vaccinated in Reno in congress only 75%. Of house members are currently vaccinated you wrote on Twitter last night yet you fully support. And plan to get the vaccines or can you tell us when you plan to be vaccinated and what do you make of just the politics now intertwined in this Shah. Well I it. Politics should be I said and announce our folksy get vaccinated. President trump is on national television at the same I. I I think there are some ears on both sides of the aisle regardless politics. All over spears. It is a miracle. That we have not won three an approaching or vaccines in under a year an operation where each should be yet and all kinds at. It unleashed the amazing inundation. Of the of the American private sector. The record previously was three years we have three now and under one year for me personally I have antibodies and fortunately I had note it. And you know an army you learn that leaders he. I want my staff some of which are an actress categories haven't burst I want seniors in Florida. I always support governor Desantis is senior burst approach and Florida to have it first. And windows they yeah windows two things are in place I'll be happy. And and proud of the vaccine. And I know you have a lot of focus on foreign policy and are you thought this country you're also now art. A bipartisan coalition urging president Biden to make a comprehensive deal with Iran you talk a little bit about that and what you think needs to be done their. Well I was pleased to have Saturday Democrat join us. And I call for. Biden administration. Should it enter into a deal this time for it to be more copper aunts. Tougher and deeper and what I mean by that is. Previous JCP a way to previous around the onto the a Iran and the united Obama administration. Only dealt with one discreet art. Iran's nuclear program and it was only temporary. And the inspection regime. I was buried week inspectors had to get a whole lot of notice and could go to any Ronnie. Military sites this time it needs to encompass terrorism. Each to encompass ballistic missiles at least address the fact that Iran are seen as holding Americans hostage. Right now as we speak. And Dan have it be a permanent. Dismantling of the program and then also a much Topper inspection regime. Could end of the day why does this matter much to Americans. If Iran gets all arrests of the Middle East the saudis. The Turks and others will also be it nuclear weapons and the last thing we won global stability is a nuclear eyes Middle East. Congressman Mike Wallace we appreciate your time today thank you.

