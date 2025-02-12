Doctor charged with arson for allegedly setting another doctor's home on fire

An Ohio doctor has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to another doctor's house, officials said.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live