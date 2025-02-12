Monty the giant schnauzer wins big at Westminster dog show

A giant schnauzer called Monty took home Best in Show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday. The 2025 Junior Showmanship Finals crowned Taylor Johnson as Best Junior Handler.

February 12, 2025

