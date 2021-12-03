Transcript for Congresswoman Terri Sewell talks about stimulus, Amazon

Well joining us for more on president Biden speaks congressman cherish old Democrat from Alabama. Congressman thanks very much for being with us and I want to get your reaction to the president's remarks you're on the Ways and Means Committee you bench in finance. About what is in this stimulus bill that just passed and you voted short what do you make of the argument that that some say that we can't have Ford Edge and and it's not really and and more than stimulus and the democratic wish list. Listen we cannot or not obedient bowl. You know this all we need more stimulus stimulus war economy ordinary people team. I'm very proud bathing beauty days. President Biden really did honor his promise. I promise you tune your people small businesses. Out of our economy and he's doing just going to be putting. Vaccination. In the arms of the American people are going to be putting money into. We're going to be helping Wall Street reopens Italy. We're going to be putting people to more I am really excited crowd at noted that we can mr. clean. This administration's later laser Otis blunt. I think exactly the kind of big as they would you and I am just proud to be Democrat and even our Republican colleagues. Or would you not want to. You know I can't tell you how excited my constituents are. In eighties American. Rescue plan will offer everything from extending the child tax. Already and he. She's giving them money immediately in the 18100 dollars and so I really critically important. Yeah and just a switch gears from a were watching very closely of that story in Alabama this developing this month which. In Bessemer just over two weeks rather will know whether. There that workers at that gigantic Amazon warehouse had succeeded. In their push to be unionized tuned to choose union in the country. In and they're casting their ballots now I guess who count them at the end of the month such as boat people are saying could have a ripple effect congressman you represent. Bessemer tell us about about this fight are you part of the congressional delegation visited were present at Alabama facility what's at stake here what you hear from workers. The best workers. Amazon is Ian my districts while we're very happy to have those jobs also noted is Gary America. One she organized the white organized should be. And now near and so I was. Honored to be part of a delegation. Of congressional members and we need I may. Workers at Bessemer. Finally has the support Cellini yeah. And you want to noted they have organized. Continued HY. Student cast out how you brought earlier this. Streamline the ability to choose how elections are being NLRB. Well ask penalized. Here's that enter your intimidate. I think. Personal workers are really following a wonderful tradition. It is Alabama's seven congressional district. I represent Birmingham Selma my hometown. As well as Montgomery and it's a tradition of ordinary Americans ending. There are basic rights civil rights human rights and I think it has nothing is more fundamental actual workers and the ability to organize and issues that right or anxiously await. Decision to workers workers should determine your own age and not seen earlier man. And I was proud Alabama delegation gene would lead Alabama. Yeah I know the call your distant civil rights district has a major moment in the history of modernist American labor we we reached down to Amazon. A spokesperson offered assessed Damon and points out. The pay there at dad wears buttons above fifteen dollars an hour plus benefits they say. More than 90% of associates and our Bessemer site does Amazon calls and PlayStation they would recommend Amazon is a good place to work for their friends. So what are you make of that statement is an accurate and how do you think the most going to be. We are very Barry. Amazon and she knew he needed people and investing it in Alabama. Does not. Change the neared and workers. Should have a right to collectively bargain appreciate the right to unionized and that's all this is a it's. Necessarily. Should be sentiment isn't afraid by management and I have to say that I'm back at all Amazon's these workers at best in April yeah I know folks I'm conditions she'd call the election and all I'm saying his eyes and workers Oscars and Don it's only right. They had. Actually organized. Or. Well and you're join in that stance now by by some interest income senator Marco Rubio today. A conservative Republican from Florida today begin the first high profile or Holland of voiced support for the unionization push. With an op Ed. Do you think that's significant to you than it looks like people like Marco Rubio recognize or they're saying the days cease. The justification. For in this instance may be more more union representation in American workplaces. Look I definitely. His support at the end of the day it's union we have I didn't work and it's because of the union we had safety conditions were uses. Because of unions. That any. I know my parents were part of a teacher's union. And help integrate Alabama and my dad there's a basketball. It was a hit club didn't earn even more it was only because the unions forcing. The state about. Alabama aren't grammar or education all deliberate he changed Alabama and at least my debt. Exchange in high school. I think there's ever. Real rich tradition here of workers demanding rights and more importantly workers being able to organize around here. Do concerned and being able to present a united front she management and that's all I'm saying I'm. Biden really gave a nod to the workers Bessemer I issued own video in supported a right to organize a simple we're saying. This should be eight reading your slash. Time as this have big battle how big moment for organized labor in there in your district congressman Terri Sewell in Alabama thanks very much. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.