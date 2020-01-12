Transcript for Coronavirus and rural America

And now we want to take a closer look at how this pandemic is hitting rural America joining us now to discuss that is Ben Chandler which is the president of the foundation for healthy Kentucky that the nonprofit group which is aimed at. Helping Kentucky and live healthier lives Ben thanks very much for being with us. And at my first question is is what kind of concerned look and opportunities you see specifically about the steady Kentucky's ability. To get this vaccine out to every once. Well we have allowed concerns about vaccine of course our concerns are similar to ones and she just heard now logistics is a big concern but we also had the additional concern of that trust. A who's going to take the vaccine. We really worry. Men's going to be difficult to give up to a level of suspicion Suu Kyi her immunity. If we don't have enough trust particularly monk. Rural contract ends. To take the vaccine and that's going to be an addition knowledge and a lot of it's gonna have to do into the messengers are we have the proper messengers of those people entrusted. Sources those people in new no witnesses say an Asian central question about. As a trusted source and. Did I guy I really can't imagine crossing some of that cultural political lines that we have right double what are those Bob messages. I'm going going to be end it what. Kind of messenger you taught him I'm just asking how do you get people to be willing to get old. Well I think you've actually got us sir I do some surveys when people and and find out who they contrasting and get people live they trust to send the message that this is this vaccine is safe that it suspected and then it's necessary to hell not only of them personally. The people live they love their family and their communities. That's got to do it. And I'm just what is such a huge public health issue as you look at how we got to this point how. How has misinformation. Out there corona virus has an impact of the caution be brought take how did get to them. You know it we kind of node but from your perspective. What are you really concerned about there. Think it's been a tremendous problem in attendance it exacerbated. The situation we find ourselves in now Cox we already had something human and our backs are movement in this country and I think. So shrill and mirrors some political chasm that we have in this country so it's a very difficult. Arrested have to deal with that seems to two. It's a band that would essentially. It really is. Such a challenge they're and then there's the challenge of a people's general health. People have more underlying. Health conditions I understand health problems in Kentucky than than in most other regions. How he's seeing that add to challenge and the burden on hospitals in particular. Well we're particularly concerned about the eastern corridor study which is in that lash out baton dead. Part of the state hasn't particularly attacks level. Underlying conditions and of course moved people with underlying conditions are much more vulnerable to. Giving it and and having more harmful effects of it. As a result the hospitals and then we're worried about that now the holidays like everybody else the difficulties can be magistrate church we're worried that we'll have the capacity hospital capacity. In those areas we're finding that some rural hospitals particularly in in the eastern part of Tuesday. Already tool their bids are already also we are deeply concerned about that Roush in it may. Frankly lead to some seen significant while supply. Some serious challenges their Ben Chandler thank you very much for being with us thank you for the working when your colleagues do in. Good luck to all people Kentucky accent you dread and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.