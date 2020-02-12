COVID-19’s toll on healthcare workers

Dr. Taylor Nichols, a physician at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in California, discusses treating a patient with swastika tattoos and the pandemic’s toll on medical professionals.
5:30 | 12/02/20

