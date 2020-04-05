Transcript for Cuomo outlines factors to reopening regions of New York

The total number of hospitalizations. Is down. You see that curve. Coming down and you see that mountain that we won op. And now we're on the other side of the mountain you start to see the shape of the mountain unfortunately be. Declined from the mountain is not artists speak as the incline right. And the big question for us. In New York during and every day of course the nation has been how fast. And how mode does that declining go right. How fast does the decline and actually happened. And what is the lowest level that the decline in. Will reach. For unfortunately you see that we were shape we were hoping for a quick up plateau. At the top which is what they talked about. But a fast decline you see the decline is. Again not as steep as the incline. But it is a decline and that's good news than a change in total hospitalization uses his down. Net change in integrations is down and that's always good news. When a person is it into baited. Roughly 80% of the times. There is not a good outcome so the fact European divisions is noon is a good. Is good news. And then the other and is how many new cases are coming in the door every day I mean new diagnoses. Are being Covert cases. And that number is also declined. So not only are the number of people in hospitals. Coming down but the number of new cases coming in the door. Is down and that's good news because it had. But towed at about 900. Statewide. For a few days. But this number is is down its 700 and that's a good number. I would take this with a grain of salt as they say because this is. Reporting from yesterday which was a Sunday and sometimes. We get different results on the weekend. Remember this whole reporting system. It is just been put in place this never happened before. This is now every hospital in the state reporting every day for the first time. So. It's a plus or minus of course the board. This is the number that haunts me every day. And this number is not there climbing anywhere nearly as fast as we would like to see declines. Still 200 and torn in six. 1918 flu pandemic that they talk about the. I'm by the way that flew was not one way that was three ways. First wave second wave third wave second wave was worse. Than the first wave. And you see. Watch the other countries that went through this before us right we're not the first one down the issue there were other countries that went down before us. Used me they wanted to reopen also they were feeling the pressure on reopening. And you study those cases and you see that you reopened to assume or you reopen. On intelligently. And you can then have an immediate backlash. This state has different regions which aren't much different situations than other regions in the state. And rather than wait for the whole state to be ready. Reopen on a regional basis. If upstate as the wait for downstate. To be ready they're going to be waiting a long time. So. Analyzed the situation on a regional basis okay. And you. Look at a region on four measures. The number of new infections. Your health care capacity. If their infections goes to hide you over one your health system now you're Italy. With people on gurneys in a hallway because your hospital system can handle it. Do your diagnostic. Testing so you are seeing how the infection is increasing or decreasing. And do the contact Traci had a system in place so when you test and you find the positive. You Trace the contacts from that positive person and you're isolating them to bring down. The rate and you do that on leave regional. Basis. You open businesses firs that are most essential. And pose the lowest risk. OK most essential and the lowest risks. Phase one we're talking of our construction manufacturing. And select retail with curbside pick up. They are the most essential. With the lowest risk. Second phase professional services retail and administrative support real estate. Third phase restaurant food services accommodation. Fourth. Arts entertainment recreation education. Remember density is not your friend here large gatherings are not your friend. That's where the virus tends to spread that's why those situations would be down. At the end. And then we need businesses. To also re imagine how they're going to do business. And get ready to protect their workforce. To. Change their physical environment to the extent they need to. And to change their process seized to make sure people can socially distant people remain. And are safe. In a safe environment. We can tell you buy a region right now. Of those criteria that we went through. Which ones are in place for which region. So which ones have the right hospitalization in the right testing regiment in the right contract contact tracing regiment. And which ones still have work to do in those areas. The pause order the pause order was stop all businesses. Stay at home. That expires on May fifteenth. May fifteenth. Regis can start to reopen and do their own analysis. But these are the facts that they have to do have in place to do it.

