Transcript for This day in history: Jan. 29, 2017

As we come on the year a major backlash tonight against president trumps travel ban. Protests erupting in New York City and across the country. Outrage over the president's executive order blocking refugees and four nationals from seven countries from entering the US. Large demonstrations in Boston. Washington DC Raleigh, North Carolina and Los Angeles. Hundreds of men women and children detained. A mother and baby finally let go after twelve hours. The crowd at LAX cheering at the families reunited. The Truman administration fiercely defending the order while appearing to back track on a key component. Now seeing green card holders won't be prevented from reentering the country. Many of the protests growing by the hour ABC's you've the program starts us off tonight. Tonight protests erupting from coast to coast over president trumps immigration crackdown. In the shadow of a lady liberty at New York's Battery Park. Crowds filling Boston's Copley Square Raleigh Minneapolis Philly Washington DC. In airports and on the street protesters carrying signs like caller well cut. At airports so many emotional scenes in Dallas this five year old boy finally back with his mother after being detained for hours as senior DHS officials saying 375. Travelers have been affected. A 109 in transit denied entry into the US at Clemson Ph.D. graduates FaceBook posts going viral NASA means it Noory is from Iran it was making her yearly visit to family. Now unable to get on a flight back to America and two were job in South Carolina. I'd just I'd chalk it from that aid to it's heartbreaking part. I'd kept that comparable to spark even more devastating for cap. Tonight an update on this Iraqi family pulled off the plane Saturday in Cairo. The latch or wreath at his daily given visas because he risked his life working with the US government. I don't know what to do because I sold my house. I quit my Angel my wife because there has drove and kids their school. Oh these are indicted and IP to 5000 dollars for the tickets. Shareef tells us he and his family have returned to Iraq are. And Falls Church, Virginia tonight 29 year old doctor Mohammed Mustafa is unsure when he will seek his wife again at sporting a lap close Syria he is finishing up his residency here. His wife waiting in DC Saturday morning after visiting her mother. Who has breast cancer. They told her was his on the play and her visa will be canceled. Parents who was like terrified to even when schools and on the. Her visa was denied she was turned around and sent back but some are making it through twenty plus hours after landing yeah. The emotional reunion at New York's JFK.

