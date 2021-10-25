Democratic New Jersey congressman calls election night 'a call to action'

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., discusses the fallout from the Democratic loss in Virginia and close race in New Jersey as Congress debates President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live