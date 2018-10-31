Transcript for Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy could make history in Mississippi

And yeah. There. I mean deposited naked babies. And it apparently. Both. It would be a tremendous news. Jackson. But if they repeal all around good Wednesday to miss it. A. In the middle. His career and wonderful. Thing ago. Port city. What we went through. Feel like this. Most of the thing you know we'll. You don't what would you really don't know Bryce.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.