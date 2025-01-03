Democratic whip hopes for no GOP ‘chaos’ with House speaker vote

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., says Democrats won’t cross party lines to vote for Mike Johnson and avoid a prolonged fight over speaker.

January 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live