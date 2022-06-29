Democrats overperform, halting GOP’s predicted red wave

Former Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., and Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., break down the reaction in their own parties after the 2022 midterm elections.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live