Transcript for Democrats propose 'Green New Deal' to counter climate change

OK I think a that we truly embark on comprehensive. Agenda and could not make social and racial Jack in the united dean and a man. That's what Jan de I'll mouth because climate change. I'm changing our environmental challenges. Are the one of the biggest. Existential threats to our way of life. Not act not just designation but had eight world. And in order for us to combat that Brad we must eat at ambitions. And inundated in hours solution as possible. I say today. It is time for us too old once again. We have the technology to do. We have the moral obligation we have economic imperative we just need the political will to get this done. The sun is setting on the dirty energy of the past today marks the dawn of a new era of climate action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.