Transcript for Deputy director of national intelligence leaving

Few details about a staff shake up at the White House president trump has named a new intelligence chief to replace Dan Coats. But he says the top counterterrorism official Joseph and got require. Will become acting Director of National Intelligence when Coates steps down next week. The president dropped his plan to nominate congressman John Ratcliffe for the job amid concerns about his qualifications. Meanwhile Dan Coats is deputies to courted a widely respected in till official has announced she will resign.

