Donald Trump campaigns in Iowa despite new charges

ABC News’ Rachel Scott joins Kyra Philips from Iowa where she just spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about Donald Trump and the Republican primary.

July 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live