Transcript for Dr. Richard Bright testifies about coronavirus response

PHT this morning a stark warning from the nation's ousted vaccine cheat without better planning when it's winning. Could be the darkest winter in modern history doctor Richard bright testifying before house subcommittee. Telling lawmakers the window of opportunity is closing if we fail to improve our response now. Based on science. I fear the pandemic will get worse and be prolonged. Bright is calling on the child administration to ramp up production of supplies and implement a national testing strategy. His testimony today comes one month after he was removed from his post at Bard at the federal agency tasked with finding a corona virus vaccine. And a whistle blower complaint bright claims he was the motive for sounding the alarm about the Al Parikh. And again pushing urgently in January along with some industry colleagues as well. And those. Urges those alarms were not respond as he with action my concerns. Around that safety and hydroxy Corcoran people infected with the kind of in nineteen virus. Reflective of the scientific review that we received from an inner agency group of clinicians a regulatory experts and scientists. President tried repeatedly promoted the use of that drug used to treat malaria hydroxy clerk went to looked unbelievable it's it powerful drug. When malaria. And there are signs it it works on this and has called bright a disgruntled employees I don't. And I always. But to me he's a disgruntled employee. And if people are that unhappy they should work. In an upcoming sixty minutes segment bright firing back I am not disgruntled. I am frustrated. Had a lack of leadership. The department of health and human Ferriss has responded saying it strongly disagreed with the allegations and characterizations. Outlined in that complaint by doctor bright. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

