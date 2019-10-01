Transcript for In Egypt, Pompeo defends US withdrawal from Syria

It was here here in the city that another American stood before it. He told you that radical Islamist terrorism does not stem from an ideology. He told you that 9/11 let my country to abandon its ideals particularly in the Middle East. He told you that the United States in the Muslim world needed quote a new beginning. We learned that when America retreats chaos often follows when we neglect our friends resentment bills. And when we partner with our enemies they advance. Now comes the real new beginning. In just 24 months. Actually less than two years. The United States under president trump has reasserted its traditional role that's a force for good in this region. We've learned from our mistakes. We've rediscovered her voice. We've rebuilt our relationships. We projected false overtures from our enemies president trump has made the decision to bring our troops home from Syria. We always do and now is the time. But this isn't a change of mission. We remain committed to the complete dismantling a licensed the nicest threat and the ongoing fight against radical Islamism in all of its forms. But as presenter of us that we'll look into our partners to do more. And in this effort we will do so going forward. Together. For our part airstrikes in the region will continue as targets arrives. We will keep working with our partners in the coalition to defeat axis we will continue to hunt down terrorists who CK safe havens that Libya and Yemen. We strongly support Egypt's efforts to register a crisis in the Sinai. We strongly support Israel's efforts to stop Tehran from turning Syria into the next Lebanon. And as the fighting continues we will continue to assist our partners in efforts to guard orders. Prosecute terrorists screen travelers assist refugees. And more.

