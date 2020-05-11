-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Election Day 2020
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden speaks to voters in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Georgia give updates on the election
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Presidential election still too close to call
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul gives updates on the 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Polling debacle adds to Election Day chaos
-
Now Playing: GOP leader defends Trump call to stop vote count
-
Now Playing: The vote count: what to expect Thursday
-
Now Playing: All eyes on Arizona
-
Now Playing: Biden leads in electoral votes
-
Now Playing: 2020 election memes
-
Now Playing: Experts talk about the latest on the presidential election results
-
Now Playing: After record-breaking presidential race, voters eagerly await results
-
Now Playing: Senate Democrat: Failure to flip Senate seats a ‘disappointment’
-
Now Playing: The legal battles plaguing the election
-
Now Playing: The Latino effect in the 2020 election
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: 2020 voters pass far-reaching ballot measures
-
Now Playing: When will we finally get results in unprojected states? | FiveThirtyEight Podcast
-
Now Playing: Red and blue shifts happen. That's not evidence of fraud. | FiveThirtyEight