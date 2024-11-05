Election 2024: Donald Trump projected to win West Virginia

ABC News projects Donald Trump will win West Virginia and Republican Jim Justice will win the Senate seat there and succeed Democrat-turned-independent Joe Manchin.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live