Transcript for Election Day tips on how to vote for the first time

How to milk the first time in five easy steps. Number one they're like your voter registration back. Number two. Check senior state wired voter ID. Number three. Find your voting lists. Reports sign in collect your ballot and privately cast your vote. Number by. Turn in your ballot. Step outside the tape and post your best I don't tell me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.