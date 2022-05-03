Election deniers filling ballots in 2022 primaries

Of the 111 candidates Donald Trump endorsed in the midterms, more than 70% believe the 2020 election was fraudulent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live